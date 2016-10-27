Crooked Letter’s haunted brewery tour offers scares, suds

The Halloween season is all about haunted houses, and Crooked Letter Brewing Co. is offering its yearly twist on the idea by putting on the fourth annual haunted brewery tour Saturday.
The tour offers all the trappings of traditional brewery tours and tastings but with a much scarier theme. This year’s theme is Zom-beer. Past themes were Witches’ Brew, Franken-stein and Blood Pints, a vampire-themed tour.
The haunted tour starts at the back of the brewery off Government Street and ends in the tasting room, and the same information about brewing is offered, albeit with a twist.
“We talk about the process in a more creative way — the kettle is making a witches’ brew and there are potions on the bottling line instead of beer, it’s all put into that context,” Crooked Letter owner Paul Blacksmith said. “We put a lot of effort into it each year.”
The tour hours are 5 to 9 p.m. The cost is $10 for samples and will be free for anyone under age 21. A keg of root beer or water will be available for those not drinking or too young to drink. For the $10 admission, you can take the haunted tour as many times as you like.
A one-of-a-kind pint glass featuring this year’s haunted tour theme is included with the admission price.
The haunted brewery tour is one of Crooked Letter’s most popular events with as many as 700 people visiting. The tour is scary but still family-friendly, so thrill seekers of all ages are encouraged to come.
In addition to the scares, Crooked Letter will be offering unique seasonal brews made special for this event. Past beers have included a Mummy hefeweizen, a traditional German-style wheat beer brewed with mangoes. This year, to spotlight the vampire theme, the featured brew is a tart cherry red lager, a Halloween twist on the brewery’s Italian-style lager Stabello.
Again this year there will be another mystery beer, as well as some of the special brews made from past year’s events.
“Halloween is my Christmas,” Blacksmith said, “so we really try to pull out all the stops and make its as fun as possible for everyone.”
