October 27, 2016 9:01 AM

Clowns? Not as scary as we thought

By Jeff Clark

jclark@sunherald.com

Chapman University has released its survey of fears for 2016 and it shows that Americans are afraid of many different things.

According to the survey results, which were released Oct. 11, 11 types of fear were the most common among the participants. This list includes crime, economic worries, government, illnesses and man-made disasters.

Leading the list of what scares Americans the most was corrupt government officials, of which more than 60 percent of the people surveyed said they were “afraid” or “very afraid.”

The personal fears category was led by fear of tight spaces and fear of public speaking.

Although a recent wave of “clown mania” has hit many parts of the US, including the Coast with reported clown sightings in Gulfport and Long Beach, the fear of clowns did not rank high in the personal fears category with only about 7.8 percent of the people surveyed admitting a fear of the costumed jesters. About 10 percent of those surveyed said they had a personal fear of zombies.

The study was conducted in April with 1,511 adults randomly polled on a basis of 79 different fears.

Fear

Fear Domain

% Afraid or Very Afraid

Corrupt government officials

Government

60.6

Terrorist Attack

Manmade Disasters

41

Not having enough money for the future

Economic

39.9

Terrorism

Crime

38.5

Government restrictions on firearms and ammunition

Government

38.5

People I love dying

Illness and Death

38.1

Economic/financial collapse

Economic

37.5

Identity theft

Crime

37.1

People I love becoming seriously ill

Illness and Death

35.9

The Affordable Health Care Act/Obamacare

Government

35.5

