Clowns? Not as scary as we thought

Chapman University has released its survey of fears for 2016 and it shows that Americans are afraid of many different things.
According to the survey results, which were released Oct. 11, 11 types of fear were the most common among the participants. This list includes crime, economic worries, government, illnesses and man-made disasters.
Leading the list of what scares Americans the most was corrupt government officials, of which more than 60 percent of the people surveyed said they were “afraid” or “very afraid.”
The personal fears category was led by fear of tight spaces and fear of public speaking.
Although a recent wave of “clown mania” has hit many parts of the US, including the Coast with reported clown sightings in Gulfport and Long Beach, the fear of clowns did not rank high in the personal fears category with only about 7.8 percent of the people surveyed admitting a fear of the costumed jesters. About 10 percent of those surveyed said they had a personal fear of zombies.
The study was conducted in April with 1,511 adults randomly polled on a basis of 79 different fears.
Fear
Fear Domain
% Afraid or Very Afraid
Corrupt government officials
Government
60.6
Terrorist Attack
Manmade Disasters
41
Not having enough money for the future
Economic
39.9
Terrorism
Crime
38.5
Government restrictions on firearms and ammunition
Government
38.5
People I love dying
Illness and Death
38.1
Economic/financial collapse
Economic
37.5
Identity theft
Crime
37.1
People I love becoming seriously ill
Illness and Death
35.9
The Affordable Health Care Act/Obamacare
Government
35.5
Jeff Clark: 228-896-2329, @thejeffclark
