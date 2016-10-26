How would you make Gulfport or Biloxi better?

The deadline is just a week away to enter the Knight Cities Challenge.
Noon on Nov. 3 is the deadline to submit ideas to make Biloxi and Gulfport a more vibrant place to live and work. Winners in the Knight Cities Challenge will receive a share of $5 million in grants to carry out the idea in one of the 26 Knight communities where the Knight brothers operated newspapers.
The judges will be looking for out-of-the-box ideas that focus on one or more of the three drivers to a city’s success:
▪ Talent — Ideas to attract and keep talented people.
▪ Opportunity — Ideas to expand economic prospects by breaking down divides and making new connections.
▪ Engagement — Ideas that spur connection and civic involvement
The initial application requires short answers. Those whose applications are chosen as finalists will be contacted to provide more information about their idea.
Virtual office hours, when the public can ask questions about the process, are from 3 to 4 p.m. Friday.
