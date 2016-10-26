Moss Point touts cleaner water with reverse osmosis treatment facility

Moss Point held a community information meeting Tuesday to showcase the city’s new state-of-the-art water treatment system, that officials say has turned their water supply from brown and smelly to among the cleanest and healthiest on the Gulf Coast.
H2O Innovation and Utility Partners, joined Moss Point city officials at the Pelican Landing Conference Center to demonstrate Reverse Osmosis, a water purification technology where a specially designed membrane filters out unwanted ions, molecules and larger particles from drinking water.
The system has been used in Moss Point since 2009.
“It’s a very technical, simplistic, non-chemical related water treatment functionality that works on the molecular level,” said Jason Deal, regional sales and engineering manager of H20 Innovation. “We’ve been able to clean up the water by eliminating the bigger molecules such as iron oxide, which created a lot of the brown water. A lot of the color the citizens were used to seeing is naturally removed through this process with no chemical addition.”
The results: the state of Mississippi once rated Moss Point’s water a “2” out of a possible “5.” Now, for the third consecutive year, they’ve received the maximum “5” score.
“Even as the water quality worsens coming out of the ground wells, we would still be able to provide high quality water to the city,” Deal said.
City aldermen Houston Cunningham and Wayne Lennep said they have been pleased with the turnaround.
“Having been reared here for years and having drunk, bathed and done everything in that brown water, it was a great excitement, not only for me but for the city, to be on the receiving end of that clean water,” said Cunningham, an at-large alderman. “A long, long time ago, there were great concerns. People would come in from other places, into our motels, get ready to shower and see the brown water and smell the odor. Now, we would match our water against probably anybody in the world.”
“I’m very pleased with this process; I think Moss Point has some of the cleanest, best water in the Coast now,” said Lennep, Alderman for Ward 6. “Years ago, that wasn’t the case, we had a little color. It’s good water now, and it is a good system here. It’s a good way to sell the city, too.”
Deal, who works with H20 Innovation at sites around the world, said he has no problem answering the critical question citizens ask in Moss Point.
“Is my water safe to drink? It’s not always a perfect yes, especially when I’m in international countries,” he said. “But, for the city of Moss Point, it’s a resounding ‘yes.’”
City of Moss Point officials stated that more community meetings and demonstrations will be scheduled in the future.
