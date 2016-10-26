Local

October 26, 2016 5:00 AM

It’s National Pumpkin Day — where’s your pumpkin spice latte?

By Jeff Clark

Wednesday is the most wonderful day of the year for those who are fond of a particular orange squash known as Cucurbita pepo.

Oct. 26 is National Pumpkin Day.

The pumpkin is in the same family as squash, cucumbers and melons. Its popularity peaks in fall, when it is used for jack o’ lanterns at Halloween. In November, the orange fruit is commonly used in pumpkin pies.

The pumpkin also is associated with the ever-popular “pumpkin spice,” which appears in everything from lattes to cereal.

1.3 billion

Number of pounds of pumpkins grown annually in the US

Source: US Department of Energy

And guess what? Pumpkin spice is a blend of spices that contains absolutely zero pumpkin. It is a mixture of cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, sugar, cloves and allspice. It can basically be made in any kitchen for very little money. To reiterate, there’s no pumpkin in your pumpkin spice latte. It’s a flavor profile based on the spices that go into pumpkin pie.

In celebration of National Pumpkin Day, here’s your guide to all things pumpkin:

Pumpkin patches

Church of the Redeemer Pumpkin Patch

1904 Popp’s Ferry Road in Biloxi

9 a.m.-7 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays, noon-7 p.m. Sundays

Trinity Pumpkin Patch

West Beach Boulevard and Church Avenue in Pass Christian

10 a.m until dark daily through Halloween

Seward Farms Corn Maze and Family Fun

Tanner Williams Road in Lucedale

10 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturdays through Nov. 5.

Corn maze, pig races, hayrides, cow train, tube slide, corn cannon, farm animals, goat walk, pony rides and field of freight

$12 ages 3 and older. 228-641-3936

Pumpkin spice items 2016

Pumpkin spice latte — Starbucks, McDonald’s

Pumpkin Spice Cheerios

Pumpkins Spice Oreos

Pumpkin Spice Silk soy eggnog

Pumpkin spice doughnuts — Krispy Kreme, Dunkin’ Donuts

Pumpkin Spice Mini-Wheats

Pumpkin Spice Milano (cookies)

Pumpkin Spice Chobani Greek Yogurt

Planters Pumpkin Spice Almonds

Ghirardelli Pumpkin Spice Caramels

