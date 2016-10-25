Meet the latest Miss Mississippi contestants from the Coast

Several young women from the Coast will compete later this week for the titles of 2017 Miss Mississippi Teen USA and 2017 Miss Mississippi USA.
The competitions will be held Oct. 27-29 at Gold Strike Casino Resort in Tunica. The pageants are the official preliminaries to the Miss Teen USA, Miss USA and Miss Universe pageants.
Competing for Miss Mississippi Teen USA:
▪ Hadley Daniels, Miss Gulf Coast Teen USA
▪ Skylarr Johnson, Miss Gulfport Teen USA
▪ Elyssia Mays, Miss Mississippi Coast Teen USA
▪ Allie Watson, Miss Harrison County Teen USA
Competing for Miss Mississippi USA:
▪ Kalyn Hill, Miss Gulfport USA
▪ Brooke Huber, Miss Gulf Coast USA
▪ Jordan Millette, Miss Gulf USA
▪ Kaitlyn Orth, Miss South Mississippi USA
▪ Ivy White, Miss Heart of Dixie USA
“Each contestant will compete in three equal phases of preliminary competition: swimsuit/active wear, evening gown, and interview,” according to the pageant’s website. “The scores from the preliminary phases of competition are added up, and the contestants with the highest composite scores become semifinalists. The number of semifinalists will be between 10 and 15, and will be determined by the total number of contestants in the competition.
Semifinalists then will compete in swimsuit/active wear and evening gown, which will narrow the field to five finalists. The five finalists each will have an on-stage interview., then judges will select a winner, first runner-up, second runner-up, third runner-up and fourth runner-up in each age group.
