Things to do this week

Please submit your event information online. Go to calendar.sunherald.com and click on Add Event. The submission deadline for print is noon the previous Monday.
Monday
Spooky Movie Day
Ina Thompson Moss Point Library, 4119 Bellview St. Teens are invited to enjoy favorite movies and refreshments provided by the Friends of the Library. Details: 228-475-7462.
5 p.m.
Historic Mississippi Haunts
Pass Christian Historical Society, 201 E. Scenic Drive. We will welcome Mississippi Gulf Coast Paranormal to talk about Historic Mississippi Haunts. Their presentation will share a more scientific approach toward paranormal investigation. They will bring equipment to examine, and present evidence as they touch on historic places they’ve investigated in Biloxi, Bay St. Louis and Natchez. All proceeds benefit the Historical Society. Cost for lunch is $10 for members and $12 for non-members. Details: 228-452-7254 or president@passhistory.org to make reservations by 5 p.m.
Noon-1:30 p.m.
Intro to Windows 10
Waveland Public Library, 345 Coleman Ave. Get familiar with Windows 10. Bring your own Windows 10-equipped laptop or tablet, and your Windows ID and password. Registration required. Details: 228-467-9240.
2 p.m.-4 p.m.
Spooktacular Tales
Jackson-George Regional Library, 3214 Pascagoula St., Pascagoula. Spooktacular Tales storytime shows for children at branch libraries throughout Jackson and George counties.
5 p.m. Oct. 24-27
Halloween Safety
Bay St. Louis Library, 312 U.S. 90. Bring the kids dressed in their costumes to learn all about Halloween safety. There will be Halloween storytelling, crafts, refreshments, and a visit from a local police officer who’ll talk about safety. 228-467-5282. www.hancocklibraries.info
6 p.m.-7 p.m.
Personal Finance
College and Career Technical Institute, 2602 Market St., Pascagoula. Pascagoula-Gautier School District and the institute will host a free eight-week personal finance course. Details: 228-938-6579.
6 p.m.-7 p.m.
Introduction to Conversational English
College and Career Technical Institute, 2602 Market St., Pascagoula. Pascagoula-Gautier School District and the institute will host an Introduction to conversational English course for Spanish-speaking parents. 228-938-6579.
6 p.m.-8 p.m. Oct. 24 and 26
Fall Rehearsal Schedule
Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College Jefferson Davis campus, 2226 Switzer Road, Gulfport. The Gulf Coast Messiah Chorus announces the rehearsal schedule for fall. The final rehearsal in November is still to be determined. New singers are welcome and no audition is required to join the chorus. Details: 228-324-9292 or ed.cake@yahoo.com. 228-896-3355. messiahchorus.org
7 p.m.-9 p.m.
Intro to Excel
Kiln Public Library, 17065 Hwy. 603. Learn how to create, save and print basic spreadsheets.Even if you have taken this course before you are welcome to take it again as a refresher. Registration required. Details: 228-255-1724.
9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Isle of Caprice Exhibit
Maritime & Seafood Industry Museum, 115 First St., Biloxi. Learn more about the island that disappeared. 228-435-6320.
9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Oct. 24-29, noon-4 p.m. Oct. 30
Pumpkin Patch
Church of the Redeemer, 1904 Popp’s Ferry Road, Biloxi.
9 a.m.-7 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays, noon-7 p.m. Sundays
Tuesday
Art of knitting
Bay St. Louis Library, 312 U.S. 90. Learn the basic stitches for knitting while you make a coaster or dishcloth. You will use size 8 straight or circular knitting needles and cotton worsted-weight yarn. One skein of yarn will make two dishcloths or several coasters. Needles and yarn will be available for the first class. 228-467-5282.
10 a.m.-noon
Homeschool Clay Play
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $12 per student. Art projects vary weekly and will focus on both new skills and perfecting those already learned. All materials included in class cost. Please sign up for each class individually. Class size is limited to 12 students per session. Details: 228-374-5547. georgeohr.org
10:30 a.m.-noon, 1 p.m.-2:30 p.m.
Juvenile Diabetes seminar
Vancleave Public Library, 12604 Mississippi 57. Dr. Victor Pouw discusses juvenile diabetes, dispels myths and answers questions. Intended for caregivers, educators or anyone who may have questions. Refreshments provided by the Friends of the Vancleave Public Library. Registration is suggested. Details: 826-5857.
3 p.m.
Port Job Awareness & Preparedness Workshops
Isiah Fredricks Community Center, 3312 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Gulfport. Learn how you can prepare for future job opportunities at the Port of Gulfport. Topics include an update on the port’s restoration project and types of anticipated jobs and their requirements. Details: 228-868-1268.
4 p.m.-6 p.m.
Long Beach Cemetery Tour
Long Beach Cemetery Tour, Girard Avenue and West First Street. Sponsored by the Long Beach Historical Society, this tour will feature interesting city notables portrayed in period costumes. Featured will be two colorful ladies, Joanna Vallet and Meta Manville (Beth Hansen and Marcia French) The gentlemen include a popular mayor, Fabian Walles (Billy Skellie); Salathiel Hall, a Confederate soldier (Ronald Skellie); noted Long Beach leader/landowner, Harper McCaughan (Mark Bryant); and, city leader/dairyman who was one of 15 children, Henry Dubuisson (Steven Mink, great-grandson). Guides will lead groups to hear the presenters; the tour lasts about an hour. Families are welcome; no entry fee but donations are appreciated. Nearly 500 luminaries will light the route. 228-437-4983. www.lbhistoricalsociety.com.
5:30 p.m.-7 p.m.
38th annual Salute to the Military
Coast Coliseum & Convention Center, 2350 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. Rep. Steven Palazzo and Air Force Secretary Deborah Lee James will lead the Salute. Tickets are $60 for civilians and retired military, $50 for uniformed military. Reserved tables of 10 available for $600. Formal dress preferred but business dress is acceptable. Details: 228-604-0014, 228-594-3700.
6 p.m.
Trunk-or-Treat
Coast Electric Power Association, 18020 Mississippi 603, Kiln. A Halloween Trunk-or-Treat, co-sponsored by Coast Electric and the Kiln Public Library. Parents should use the north entrance to Coast Electric. www.hancocklibraries.info.
6 p.m.-7 p.m.
Trick-Or-Treat Safety Event
Orange Grove Public Library, 12135 Old Hwy. 49, Gulfport. Join the Orange Grove Public Library, Coast Electric, and the Gulfport Police Department at our annual Trick-or-Treat Safety Event. We will have safety tips, snacks, crafts, goodie bags and a photobooth. Wear your costumes; it’s fun for the whole family!
6 p.m.-7:30 p.m.
Data Management in Excel
Pass Christian Public Library, 111 Hiern Ave., Pass Christian. Microsoft Excel has some very powerful data-management tools and this free class will show how to make data entry easy. Participants should be familiar with basic Excel. Please feel free to bring a brown bag lunch. Class size is limited. You must preregister to be assured a spot. Details: 228-452-4596 or email passchristianlibrary@gmail.com.
9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Wednesday
Homeschool Club
Gautier Public Library, 2100 Library Lane, Gautier. Homeschool students are invited to attend free story time and library scavenger hunt and challenge games. Meet other homeschool families and share information and ideas. Any families that homeschool may attend, adults and children. For more information, call the library at 497-4531. www.jgrls.org.
1 p.m.-3 p.m.
Word Graphics and Special Effects
Bay St. Louis Library, 312 U.S. 90. Easy ways to add eye-catching graphic elements to your documents as well as text boxes, wrapping text and other special effects. Registration required. Call 228-467-5282 or sign up at the Customer Service Desk. 228-467-5282.
1 p.m.-4 p.m.
Halloween Preschool Reading Bash
Pass Christian Public Library, 111 Hiern Ave. Singing, dancing, and popcorn crafting. Pass Christian Library will launch the 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program at the Bash. The initiative is for families with children ages 0 to 5. The program is designed to help parents prepare their children for one of life’s big milestone: starting kindergarten.
10:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m.
Anderson, A Mississippi Legacy
William Carey University at Tradition, 19640 Mississippi 67, Biloxi. Free. Exhibit features the works of three generations of the Walter Anderson family. Opening reception will be 5:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday in the administration building. The exhibit will run Oct. 19 to Nov. 11, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. 228-702-1775.
5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m.
King of the Hill Drag Race
Gulfport Dragway, 17085 Racetrack Road. $8 admission; $5 children under 10. See time trials and elimination rounds every Wednesday night. 228-863-4408.
6 p.m.
Gulfport Table Tennis Club
Every Wednesday at Herbert Wilson Recreation Center, 3225 Hancock Ave., Gulfport. Free to play. Provides great exercise for seniors and competition for skilled players. 228-868-5777.
6 p.m.-9 p.m.
Job Fair
Coast Convention Center, 2350 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. Free. For veterans, transitioning military, students, recent graduates or those just looking for employment. Job Fairs are excellent places to learn, network and land a job. You will have the opportunity to meet with employers you might not be able to access any other way. www.unemploymenteliminators.com.
9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Intro to Windows 10
Waveland Public Library, 345 Coleman Ave. Get familiar with Windows 10. Bring your own Windows 10-equipped laptop or tablet, and your Windows ID and password. Registration required. Details: 228-467-9240.
9 a.m.-noon
Thursday
Lunch and Learn
Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. $16; $15 members. Chef Cheri, as well as other local celebrity chefs and cooks, will be leading cooking demonstrations, followed by exciting meals. Check out the website for weekly Lunch and Learn menus as well as special classes and events. 228-818-2878. themaryc.org/lunch-learn
11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Oct. 27-28
Halloween Open House
Vancleave Public Library, 12604 Mississippi 57. For families and children. Wear your costume and enjoy carnival games, crafts, face painting, scary stories and treats. Dare to take a terrifying StoryWalk through the library forest. At 5:30 p.m., brace yourself for Spooktacular Tales presented by the JGRLS Youth Services staff. Refreshments will be provided by the Friends of the Vancleave Public Library. Details: 826-5857.
2:30 p.m.-6 p.m.
Greenwood Cemetery Tour
Greenwood Cemetery, Buena Vista Street, Pascagoula. Explore portraits of living history with Jackson County’s most interesting past residents in period costumes. Sponsored by city of Pascagoula, Pascagoula Preservation Commission, Jackson County Historical & Genealogical Society, Pascagoula Public Library, Main Street Program of Pascagoula, LaPointe-Krebs Foundation, Kiwanis Club of Pascagoula, Heritage Funeral Home and Brass Hanger Cleaners. Details: 228-769-3078.
4:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m.
Presentation and book signing
Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. Free. As the Mary C. continues to celebrate Winnie-the-Pooh’s 90th birthday, we will host a presentation and book signing by Kathryn Aalto, author of “The Natural World of Winnie-the-Pooh” at the Mary C. Free to attend, but donations are accepted. Details: 228-818-2878.
6 p.m.
Restore Mississippi Sound
The Nourishing Place, 630 Tennessee St., Gulfport. Free. Restore Mississippi Sound cares very deeply about the coastal waters and the quality of life on the coast the waters can provide, if they are safe and healthy. Join us and help us to bring the Mississippi Sound back to its former beauty, health, and sustainability. That is our hope and our heritage.
6 p.m.-7:30 p.m.
The Odd Ball
Almost Circle Gallery, 128 Rue Magnolia, Biloxi. Almost Circle Gallery is having an out-of-the-ordinary Art Bash encouraging visitors to come in their most creative costumes and enjoy a selection of unique artists that will be exhibiting for the event. Some of the festivities will include live music, interactive art, featured artists, an Odd Ball costume contest to name a few.
6 p.m.-10 p.m.
Halloween Nights of Lights
Gulf Islands Waterpark, off U.S. 49 to Landon Road, Gulfport. The water fun is done for the season but now Halloween lights are strung throughout the park. $5 admission. Extras are free trick-or-treating event Oct. 14 and Zombie Laser Tag Hero’s Laser Tag (extra $5 fee) on Oct. 20-22 and Oct. 27-31. 228-324-5199.
6-10 p.m. Oct. 27-31
Purple Tie Gala
White House Hotel in Biloxi. Benefit supporting Alzheimer’s Mississippi. Bay Cove is a sponsor. Live entertainment, silent auction, hors d’oeuvres and complimentary beer and wine.
7 p.m.-9 p.m.
‘To Kill A Mockingbird’
Biloxi Little Theatre, 220 Lee St. Harper Lee’s beloved book comes to life on the stage. 228-432-8543. www.4blt.org
8 p.m.-10:30 p.m. Oct. 27-29, 2 p.m.-4:30 p.m. Oct. 30
Oil Painting with Frank Janca
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. Designed for all levels. Learn the fundamentals of oil painting or explore advanced techniques. New and returning students welcome. Details: georgeohr.org or call 228-374-5547.
9:30 a.m.-noon
Friday
p’Artake Fall Exhibit reception
Ocean Springs Community Center, 512 Washington Ave. Sarah Shotts will be the 2016 judge for the 45th annual p’Artake Fall Exhibit and Sale. Shotts is a photographer, filmmaker, visual storyteller and theater instructor. The show will open Oct. 28 with a VIP reception from 5 to 7 p.m. followed by a public reception from 7 to 8 p.m. The Ocean Springs Art Association show will remain open through Nov. 12. Details: 228-875-4236 or oceanspringsartassociation.org.
Fall Book Sale
Pass Christian Public Library, 111 Hiern Ave. Pricing from $1 for hardcover books and DVDs to 25 cents for small paperbacks. Many fine items have been donated for this sale. Stop by early for the best selection. If you have books, videos, puzzles or other items to donate, please bring them by the library as soon as possible. Details: 452-4596 or passchristianlibrary@gmail.com.
8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Health Wellness Fair and 5K Walk/Run
Qatar Center Boys & Girls Club, 220 Church Ave, Pass Christian. Gone Fishing Ministries and Goodwill Missionary Baptist Church’s Health & Wellness Fair and 5K Walk/Run. The day will start at 7 a.m. registration for the 5K run/walk which will begin at 8 a.m. Participants can pre-register for $15 by contacting Sonya Ashley at 228-263-0703. Registration the day of the event will cost $20. Water and lunch provided.The health fair will start at 10 a.m. with vendors and activities for children and youth. Vendors will include Gulf Coast Health Educators; Mississippi Gulf Coast Health Department; Dixie WhiteHouse Blood Pressure Screening; Nutrition Education; Police Department; Fire Department; Safety and Self Defense. 228-263-0703.
8 a.m.
Vietnam Commemoration Ceremony
Biloxi National Cemetery, 400 Veterans Ave, Biloxi. Free. Recognizing our Vietnam veterans, their spouses and families at the Biloxi National Cemetery 228-388-6668. crusadersforveterans.com
9 a.m.-11 a.m.
Halloween Not-So-Scary Trail
Mississippi Sandhill Crane National Wildlife Refuge, 7200 Crane Lane, Gautier. Free. The C.L. Dees Trail will be transformed into the Not So Scary Trail. Ghosts, bats and spiders will be along the trail. Visitors will use a scavenger hunt form to attempt to find all the items along the trail. When finished visitors return to the visitor center for some well-earned candy.
9 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 29-30
Craft Fair
St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 12290 Depew Road, Gulfport. Free admission and parking. Craft show and baked goods. Details: 228-832-3244.
9 a.m.-5 p.m., 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Pumpkin Patch
Farmer Brown’s Southern Farm, 19162 Borzik Road, Saucier. $10. 228-364-2534.
9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 30
Line dance lessons
Diamondhead Community Center, 7600 Country Club Circle. Free. Join others for lessons and dancing. All are welcome. Great exercise, great fun and free.
10 a.m.-11 a.m.
GCAA Art Exhibit
Edgewater Mall, 2600 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. Gulf Coast Art Association will hold its annual free exhibit during mall hours. 228-388-4636.
10 a.m.-8 p.m. Oct. 28-30
Knitting classes
Ocean Springs Municipal Library, 525 Dewey Ave. Instructor Maryanne Anthony will host intermediate classes for the established knitter. Add eye-catching cables to your knitting. Prerequisites are a mastery of knit and purl stitches, casting on and off. Attendees will need to bring size 10 knitting needles, 1 skein of a light-color, bulky-weight yarn and a cable needle. Registration is required. Details: 228-875-1193.
11:30 a.m.
All-Star Luncheon Series: Stan Cliburn
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $10, includes lunch. Stan Cliburn from Jackson, Mississippi, found an MLB career as a catcher. He has a 25+ season career as a minor league manager and has won more than 1,500 games. 228-374-5547. georgeohr.org
Noon
Meet Lynda.com
Kiln Public Library, 17065 Mississippi 603. Get a guided tour of the site where you can learn almost any software, business topic, web design and lots more. Lynda.com offers more than 4,700 video courses, available on the Web with your library card. Registration required. Details: 228-255-1724.
3 p.m.-4:30 p.m.
Free Friday Nights
Lynn Meadows Discovery Center, 246 Dolan Ave., Gulfport. Free admission. A great time to “treat” friends and family members to a night at the museum. Details: 228-897-6039 or www.lmdc.org.
5 p.m.-8 p.m.
Hero’s Haunt
Hero’s Laser Tag, 3340 C Avenue, Gulfport. $10. 228-239-3462.
6-11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through Nov. 12
Bachata lessons
Amour Danzar Ballroom, 9355 County Farm Road, Gulfport. Latin dance expert, Roberto Penefiel returns to the Amour Danzar ballroom to teach the authentic Bachata Dance steps from eastern Cuba. His interesting steps will be taught in 6 classes and cost $80.
6:30 p.m.-7:15 p.m.
Terror on the Coast
Haunted house at The Warehouse, 3450 Giles Road, Gulfport, features props from movie sets and actors in costume. $17. 228- 341-1327.
7-11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through Oct. 31
Dinner dances
Amour Danzar Ballroom, 9355 County Farm Road., Gulfport. Dinner dances Oct. 14, 21 and 28. $6 dinner at 7:30 and the 8 p.m. the casual-dress dance that follows costs $10. Details: 228-324-3730.
7:30 p.m.-8 p.m., 8 p.m.-10:15 p.m.
Saturday
Winnie-the-Pooh finale
Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. We complete our celebration with Into the Woods with Winnie-the-Pooh. Come join us in at the Ocean Springs Library for hands-on activities and family fun. There will be refreshments, stories, arts and crafts, and more. This free event is for ages 3-12 and their families. 228-818-2878.
10 a.m.
First Fall Festival
Williams Family Farms, 98 B&W Road, Wiggins. Pumpkin patch, maze, live music, family-friendly activities. $9; free for children 2 and under. 601-528-0459.
10 a.m.-7 p.m.
Seward Farms Corn Maze and Family Fun
Tanner Williams Road, Lucedale. Corn maze, pig races, hayrides, cow train, tube slide, corn cannon, farm animals, goat walk, pony rides and field of freight. $12 ages 3 and older. 228-641-3936.
10 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturdays through Nov. 5
Community Empowerment Festival
John Henry Beck Park, 671 Division St., Biloxi. Hosted by Praise Temple of Biloxi and the East Biloxi Community Collaborative. Festival offers a 2,500-pound grocery giveaway, free hot lunch for all participants, a winter coat giveaway, health fair, empowerment stations, games for the children, and a costume contest. Details: 228-324-2876 or ladypickett78.np@gmail.com.
Noon-5 p.m.
Young Artist Vocal Competition
Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College Jefferson Davis campus, 2226 Switzer Road, Gulfport. The 5th annual competition, sponsored by the Gulf Coast Messiah Chorus, will be in the Fine Arts Auditorium. Singers ages 15 to 25 will perform solos from Handel’s oratorio, “Messiah,” before a panel of judges. Winners will get the opportunity to perform their solo with the Messiah Chorus and orchestra in December. Scholarships will be awarded. All are invited to this free event. Audience will be able to vote for their favorite singer. 228-896-3355. messiahchorus.org
2 p.m.-4 p.m.
Family Fun Fest
Pascagoula Public Library, 3214 Pascagoula St. Open House in the library meeting room. Families and children are invited to celebrate Halloween and compete in a costume contest. Enjoy stories, crafts, games, and snacks. Refreshments provided by the Friends of the Pascagoula Public Library. Details: 769-3060.
2 p.m.-4 p.m.
Halloween Party
American Legion, Joe Graham Post 119. Refreshments, children younger than 12 should be accompanied by a parent. Games, costume contest and more. 12320 Ashley Drive, Gulfport. 228-206-3201.
4 p.m.-7 p.m.
Trunk or Treat
Gulf Coast Family Church of the Nazarene, 14700 Big Ridge Road, Biloxi. Free. 228-875-0860.
5 p.m.-8 p.m.
Boo Bash
Barksdale Pavilion in Jones Park, 1177 20th Ave., Gulfport. Free. Games, handouts, train rides, face painting, live entertainment and refreshments.
5 p.m.-9 p.m.
Fall Festival
Coalville United Methodist Church, 12298 Shorecrest Rd., Biloxi. Free. Free food, games, costume contest, drawing, puppet show, cake walk, haunted mansion. No evil, devilish or clown costumes, please. 228-392-5970 or www.coalvilleumc.org.
5:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m.
Pot luck dinner/dance party
Amour Danzar Ballroom, 9355 County Farm Road, Gulfport. Potluck dinner 7 to 7:30 p.m. and costs $20. A wide variety of recorded dance music follows until 10:15. Bring a covered dish and wear a Halloween costume. Details: 228-324-3730.
6:30 p.m.-10:15 p.m.
Haunted Forest
Flint Creek Park, Wiggins. 228-297-0962.
Dusk
Sunday
Halloween Fun Festival
Lynn Meadows Discovery Center, 246 Dolan Ave., Gulfport. $6 per person; members free. Come in your favorite Halloween costume. Enjoy trick-or-treating at Kids Street, games, face painting and more. For details call 228-897-6039. 228-897-6039. www.lmdc.org
1 p.m.-4 p.m.
Glow Nights
Zip ‘N Fun Adventure Park, 17200 16th St., Gulfport. Price: Tree Top course first half $14.99; all $22.99; junior course $9.99. 228-324-5199
5-8 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays through Oct. 29
Comments