Great White and Slaughter top the things to do Saturday on the Coast

If you’re looking for something to do on Saturday in South Mississippi, there are plenty of options.
80s rockers Great White and Slaughter will play a co-headlining show at the Hard Rock Live in Biloxi. Tickets start at $10 and are available at Ticketmaster.com.
Date Night on the Pottery Wheel
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $25 per person. Fun class for couples. Spend two hours playing on our pottery wheels. Our instructors will help you create two bowls to keep, and we’ll glaze and fire them for you. Work is ready to pick up in about two weeks. Please wear clothes you can get dirty. 228-374-5547. georgeohr.org.
10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Gulf Coast Muscle Walk
Jones Park, Gulfport. The MDA Gulf Coast Muscle Walk is a 3K non-competitive walk to raise money to help the Muscular Dystrophy Association provide services for area families living with muscle diseases. www.musclewalkmda.org/gulfcoast2016
2 p.m.-4 p.m.
‘Pinkalicious, the Musical’
Lynn Meadows Discovery Center, 246 Dolan Ave., Gulfport. Pinkalicious, from the book series by Victoria Kahn, is brought to life in this perfectly pink musical! Pinkalicious can’t stop eating pink cupcakes and her pink indulgence lands her at the doctor’s office with a severe case of “pinkititus,” which makes her pink from head to toe, a dream come true for a pink-loving little girl! Tickets: $7 students, $10 seniors, military and $13 general admission. Details: 228-897-6039 or www.lmdc.org.
3 p.m.-5 p.m.
Moonlight Masquerade
The Redding House, 770 Jackson Ave., Biloxi, next to Merit Health Center. Music, hors d’oeuvres, signature drinks, costume contest, silent auction and two raffles with a trip for two to Savannah, Georgia, among the prizes. Admission $60. Benefits Gulf Coast Women’s Center for Nonviolence. Tickets: gcwcfn.org/mm16
6 p.m.-10 p.m.
PokemonGo #3
Beauvoir, 2244 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $4. Now that the cooler months are setting inlet’s Pokemon! AMVETS Cruzin, Making Strides, Face Painting by Sugar Flowers Body Art, Catfish Shack64 lures loaded to 8 stops sponsored by Margaritaville Resort Biloxi Admission: $4. Bring the kids, bring mom & dadcome and enjoy the game in a completely fenced in safe area. 228-388-4400. visitbeauvoir.org
6:30 p.m.-10:30 p.m.
