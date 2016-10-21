The DEA wants your drugs if you don’t

South Mississippi residents can drop off old or unwanted prescription drugs at four locations Saturday with no questions asked.
Police departments in Long Beach and Pascagoula and sheriff’s departments in George and Pearl River Counties are participating in the DEA’s National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day. The local agencies will have collection boxes at their headquarters or nearby locations.
Pills, capsules and solid medicines, such as patches, can be dropped off between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Liquids and needles aren’t accepted.
Taking unwanted drugs out of the home can prevent others —including children and teens—from taking the pills, possibly leading to overdose, death or addiction, the DEA says.
More people have died from drug overdoses in 2014 than any year on record, and more than six in 10 drug deaths involve an opioid, according to the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention.
Opioid, which are narcotic pain-relievers, include oxycocone, hydrococone, oxymorphone and methadone.
Some local agencies that aren’t participating, such as police departments in Gulfport and Biloxi, have drop-off boxes in their lobbies year-round.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
Prescription Drug Drop-Off Locations
- Long Beach Police Department, 205 Alexander Road
- Pascagoula Senior Center, 1912 Live Oak Avenue
- Wayne Lee’s Grocery, Mississippi 63, Lucedale
- Carriere Fire Department, 7414 Mississippi 11
