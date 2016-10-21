Heart, ZZ Top are your best bets for the weekend

It’s the most wonderful time of the week once again. Yes, the weekend is here and it’s time for dancing in the streets.
Let’s get to it, shall we?
That “little ol’ band from Texas” returns to Biloxi on Friday when ZZ Top play a show at the Beau Rivage Resort & Casino. Tickets to the intimate show are sold-out but any extra tickets to shows at the Beau are released to the public at 6 p.m. at the box office on the day of show. It’s definitely worth trying to get a ticket to the show, which was rescheduled from April. The show starts at 8 p.m.
Get ready to get crazy over Heart as Ann and Nancy Wilson and the gang hit the IP Casino Resort on Friday at 8 p.m. The show is sold out but some resale tickets may be available at Ticketmaster.com.
The IP will host Atlas 20 MMA Cage Rage on Saturday. The card starts at 8 p.m. Tickets begin at $25 and are available at Ticketmaster.com.
Friday
Lunch and Learn
Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. $16; $15 members. Chef Cheri, as well as other local celebrity chefs and cooks, will be leading cooking demonstrations, followed by exciting meals. Check out the website for weekly Lunch and Learn menus as well as special classes and events. 228-818-2878. themaryc.org/lunch-learn
11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Oct. 21, 27-28
Third Fridays
Delmas Avenue, downtown Pascagoula. Free. Live music, local artist, activities and community partner booths. Stores and restaurants offer sales and specials. cityofpascagoula.com/third-fridays
5 p.m.-8 p.m.
Becky’s Bash
Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. $100 per person; $50 Millennial tickets; sponsorships $1,000; $2,500; $5,000. Becky Feder was known for entertaining and for supporting The Mary C. In her memory and with her family’s support, Becky’s Bash will be a night-to-remember party and fundraiser. Dance to the music of Blackwater Brass. Enjoy wine, beer and craft cocktails from the cash bar. Dine on fabulous cuisine from Bayview Gourmet. Silent auction featuring ceramics from the best potters of the Coast including select items from Becky Feder’s private collection. 228-818-2878.
6 p.m.-10 p.m.
Toast to the Coast
Toast to the Coast, 635 E. Scenic Drive, Pass Christian. Experience “The Best Way to See Europe” featuring more than 30 of the Coast’s finest restaurants, live and silent auctions, children and adult art shows and dancing the night away. Tickets are $100 and include an open bar. Patron party at 6 p.m. and festivities at 7 p.m. Black tie optional. The silent auction will open one week prior at www.TheToastToTheCoast.com.
7 p.m.-1 a.m.
‘To Kill A Mockingbird’
Biloxi Little Theatre, 220 Lee St. Harper Lee’s beloved book comes to life on the stage. 228-432-8543. www.4blt.org
8 p.m., 10:30 p.m.
Saturday
Breast Cancer Walk
Biloxi Town Green, 710 Beach Blvd. The MS Gulf Coast Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk raises awareness and money to support our community and the American Cancer Society in the fight against breast cancer. makingstrideswalk.org/msgulfcoast.
7 a.m.
Gulf Coast Muscle Walk
Jones Park, Gulfport. The MDA Gulf Coast Muscle Walk is a 3K non-competitive walk to raise money to help the Muscular Dystrophy Association provide services for area families living with muscle diseases. www.musclewalkmda.org/gulfcoast2016
2 p.m.-4 p.m.
‘Pinkalicious, the Musical’
Lynn Meadows Discovery Center, 246 Dolan Ave., Gulfport. Pinkalicious, from the book series by Victoria Kahn, is brought to life in this perfectly pink musical! Pinkalicious can’t stop eating pink cupcakes and her pink indulgence lands her at the doctor’s office with a severe case of “pinkititus,” which makes her pink from head to toe, a dream come true for a pink-loving little girl! Tickets: $7 students, $10 seniors, military and $13 general admission. Details: 228-897-6039 or www.lmdc.org.
3 p.m.-5 p.m.
Moonlight Masquerade
The Redding House, 770 Jackson Ave., Biloxi, next to Merit Health Center. Music, hors d’oeuvres, signature drinks, costume contest, silent auction and two raffles with a trip for two to Savannah, Georgia, among the prizes. Admission $60. Benefits Gulf Coast Women’s Center for Nonviolence. Tickets: gcwcfn.org/mm16
6 p.m.-10 p.m.
