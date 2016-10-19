What do twerking, God and growing pot have in common?

If there’s one thing people can say about Mississippians, it’s that residents in the Magnolia State use Google to search for an amazing variety of colorful topics. And sometimes the searches were just a little too extra.
Estately, a national real estate company, published an article on its online blog that used data from Google to determine which how-to questions internet users in each state asked more frequently than others.
The company used Google Autocomplete to compile hundreds of common how-to questions people around the country type into the Google search bar, then ran the data through Google Trends to determine which states searched for the selected terms the most over the past five years, the blog said.
In Mississippi, the most popular how-to term searched through Google over the last five years was How to twerk? Other popular searches:
- How to lose belly fat?
- How to gain weight?
- How to make a bomb?
- How to get pregnant?
- How to act?
- How to find god?
- How to grow weed?
You can check out the full list from Mississippi as well as common how-to searches from the other 49 states by clicking here.
