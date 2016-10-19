Which Coast mayor is best in the kitchen? You be the judge

Five Coast mayors will don aprons and join one of the best chefs from their cities to cook up a feast at the Beau Rivage Resort & Casino. The shindig will raise money to stock area food banks.
Called the Five Course Feast, it will feature live cooking demonstrations and five courses prepared by Coast mayors and talented chefs from their cities. Each pair has drawn from a hat to see who will prepare one of two appetizers, a fish dish, a meat dish and dessert. As they get done with each demonstration, the audience will be served.
The mayor and chefs participating in the Five Course Feast:
▪ Bay St. Louis Mayor Les Fillingame with Chef Nancy Moynan from LuLu’s on Main
▪ Biloxi Mayor Andrew “FoFo” Gillich with Chef Kristian Wade from the Beau Rivage
▪ Gulfport Mayor Billy Hewes with Chef David Dickensauge from Corks & Cleaver
▪ Ocean Springs Mayor Connie Moran with Chef Alex Perry from Vestige
▪ Pass Christian Mayor Chipper McDermott with Pass caterer Joann Hanson York
The event will begin at 7 p.m. in Beau Rivage’s Magnolia Ballroom and cocktail attire is recommended.
Robert St. John, Mississippi restaurateur and the founder of Extra Table, will serve as host. All proceeds will benefit Extra Table, an organization that buys and delivers healthy food in bulk to Mississippi food pantries and soup kitchens each month. In South Mississippi, Extra Table has teamed up with Feed My Sheep, The Lord is My Help, Loaves & Fishes, Our Daily Bread and St. Gerard Outreach.
“The evening will include cooking demos by each city’s mayor and chef as each course is brought out to guests,” said St. John. “We’ll also have a People’s Choice award and other surprises. But we hope to do more than just provide an unforgettable meal — we hope to create awareness and make significant contributions to the hungry and less fortunate along the Mississippi Gulf Coast, at a time when many are in the spirit of giving.”
Mississippi has the highest rate of food insecurity in the nation, according to Feeding America. It is estimated almost 100,0000 people in the three Coast counties, many of them children, go to bed hungry.
Hewes came up with the idea of “One Coast,” uniting the cities behind a common goal. “Undertaking humanitarian efforts — large and small — are essential to our quality of life, place and character,” he said.
Tickets are $75 each or $125 for a pair. Tables of 10 are $1,000 and include wine pairings and recognition during the event. A limited number of VIP seats are available at the Chef’s Table for $500 per person. Chef’s Table tickets include a VIP meet-greet reception with Robert St. John, seating on stage, overnight stay at Beau Rivage with breakfast buffet for two and name recognition at the event.
