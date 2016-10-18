Missing Pascagoula teen found 2,700 miles away

Dawson Hellar, a 17-year-old Resurrection High School student reported missing Saturday, was found Tuesday in Seattle, Washington.
Pascagoula police said they were notified Hellar had been found about 3:30 p.m.
He is safe and is being taken care of until he can be brought back to his mother in Pascagoula, police said.
Hellar disappeared about 10:30 p.m. Friday after he uploaded video footage from his school’s homecoming game. His mother was still on campus when Hellar left school, although his car was still at the school.
Police said they found a note in the car and treated the case as a runaway.
Police said the community, media and social media helped find the teen. Seattle is about 2,700 miles away from Pascagoula. It’s unclear how he got to Seattle or who he was with.
