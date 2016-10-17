Local

October 17, 2016 8:10 PM

Note to Sun Herald subscribers

The Sun Herald’s customer service system will be unavailable because of scheduled maintenance Friday, Oct. 21.

If you would like to make a payment, start a subscription, restart from a vacation hold or place your subscription on a vacation hold between Oct. 21-24, please contact us by 3 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20. Our automated attendant is available 24 hours (800-346-2472)​. Or you may process your request online at sunherald.com /myaccount.

Requests received after 3 p.m. Oct. 20 will be delayed for processing until Oct. 24.

We apologize for this inconvenience.

