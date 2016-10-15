Civil War reenactors revel in learning, reliving history

2:21 Veteran: “I am scared to death about my health care.” Pause

1:30 He won a Mustang. Listen to his reaction

1:52 Scenes from the 48th annual Gulf Coast Marching Band Festival

3:10 Cassie Barker surrenders to authorities

0:56 See Gulfport teen's touching homecoming invitation

1:42 By the way:Bowzer from Sha Na Na is having a pool party at the Beau Rivage

2:03 $140M expansion of Margaritaville Biloxi with giant Ferris wheel envisioned

1:27 Jayden takes a special ride

2:00 Birds of a feather flock to Long Beach Cruisin' the Coast parade

2:34 Did we catch you rocking at Cruisin’ The Coast?