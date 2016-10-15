Jamey Johnson, Soul Gravy, Oktoberfest are what to do on Saturday

It’s the third Saturday in October and college football is in full swing. But if football isn’t your thing or you are looking for something to do after your game, there are plenty of things to do on Saturday in Mississippi.
Country singer Jamey Johnson returns to Biloxi with a show Saturday at 8 p.m. at the IP Casino Resort. Tickets start at $29 and are available at Ticketmaster.com.
If you like beer, then the Island View Casino in Gulfport is the place you’ll want to be on Saturday afternoon. The festival promises, food, live music and beer and more beer. Oktoberfest runs from 1-5 p.m. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased here.
Southern country rockers Jamie Davis & Soul Gravy play a rare Gulf Coast show on Saturday at Tripletails Bar and Girl at 113 S Beach Blvd. in Bay St. Louis. The show starts at 10 p.m. and more info can be found here.
The annual NBVM Halloween Carnival gets under way Saturday at 1 p.m. at 1046 Beach Blvd. in Biloxi. The carnival will feature haunted houses, games, a costume contest and live music. More info can be found here.
Saturday
American Girl Fashion Show
Lynn Meadows Discovery Center, 246 Dolan Ave., Gulfport. $35. For girls and their families, friends, and favorite dolls. Celebrate the experience of being a girl through a colorful presentation of historical and contemporary fashions. Enjoy elegant refreshments, enter to win door prizes, and learn how clothing has changed over the years. Tickets must be purchased in advance. Details: 228-897-6039 or 228-897-6039.
10 a.m., 2 p.m., 6 p.m.
First Fall Festival
Williams Family Farms, 98 B&W Road, Wiggins. $9; free for children 2 and under. Pumpkin patch, maze, live music, and lots of family-friendly activities. 601-528-0459.
10 a.m.-7 p.m. Oct. 15, 1 p.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 16
Rachel McCann and Carnal Echo
Government Street Grocery, 1210 Government St., Ocean Springs. Free. Rachel McCann and Carnal Echo are a vocal jazz and R&B group out of Nashville. 228-818-9410.
10 p.m.-1 a.m.
Bachtoberfest
Biloxi Town Green, 710 Beach Blvd. Bachtoberfest is back, to help the Gulf Coast Symphony Orchestra fund its four Subscription Series concerts and two School Concerts as well as its two free Sounds by the Sea concerts on Memorial Day weekend in Gulfport and Pascagoula. A bratwurst with or without kraut is $5; a pint of beer is $5; and all-you-can-drink craft beer tasting is $10. All money raised will support GCSO and Youth Orchestra. Details: 228-896-4276 or www.gulfcoastsymphony.net
11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Family Halloween Movie
Ocean Springs Municipal Library, 525 Dewey Ave. Light refreshments will be provided by the Friends of the Ocean Springs Library. Details: 228-875-1193.
2 p.m.
16th annual Buddy Walk
Gulfport Sportsplex, 17200 16th St. Join us for the 1-mile fun walk and festivities to promote acceptance and inclusion of people with Down Syndrome. Hosted by Gulf Coast Down Syndrome Society. Details: info@gcdss.org.
3 p.m.-6 p.m.
Paint with Victoria
The Paralyzed Veterans of America Hall, 15489 Dedeaux Road, Gulfport. Join for an evening of canvas, cocktails and smooth musical sounds of Mr. Selector while painting, enjoying a glass of wine and refreshments. Cost: $30.
5 p.m.-10 p.m.
Mother-Son Pottery Night
Salvation Army Kroc Center, 575 Division St., Biloxi. $20 per couple; $10 additional siblings. Enjoy a meal, music, sculpt a masterpiece and create a memory. Final projects will need to be retrieved at a later date. 228-207-1218.
5:30 p.m.-7 p.m.
5K RACE and Smarty Party
Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. Adults $25; kids $10. RACE (Run for Art, Culture, & Education) is open to runners, joggers, race walkers, wheelchair participants all ages and abilities. Proceeds benefit Rotary Club of Ocean Springs scholarships, Warriors for Willow, and local arts, culture and education institutions in Ocean Springs.Come for the run/stay for the party. Details: 228-818-2878.
6:15 p.m.-6:45 p.m., 7 p.m.-8:30 p.m.
Avguste Antonov performance
Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. Reserved seating: $15 non-members/$10 members. Pianist Avguste Antonov is artist in residence at The Master’s Touch School of Music & Performing Arts. He performs 20th- and 21st-century American living composers and has performed world and USA premieres at venues across North America. Students must RSVP at info@themaryc.org. Details: 228-818-2878.
7 p.m.
