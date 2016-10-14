Here is what’s happening for Halloween on the Coast

Ongoing
Terror on the Coast
Haunted house at The Warehouse, 3450 Giles Road, Gulfport, features props from movie sets, actors in costume. $17. 228- 341-1327
7-11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through Oct. 31
Pumpkin Patch
Church of the Redeemer, 1904 Popp’s Ferry Road, Biloxi
9 a.m.-7 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays, noon-7 Sundays
Southern Promiseland Farm Corn Maze & Pumpkins
1212 Raygan Lane, Kiln. 10-Acre corn maze, roping arena, hayrides, farm animals, pumpkin patch. Cash only, $7 ages 3-11, $8 ages 12 and up. 228-255-4866
Fridays 6-9 p.m., Saturdays 11 a.m. -9 p.m. Two Sundays, Oct. 16 & 23, 1-4 p.m.
Seward Farms Corn Maze and Family Fun
Tanner Williams Road, Lucedale. Corn maze, pig races, hayrides, cow train, tube slide, corn cannon, farm animals, goat walk, pony rides, field of freight. $12 ages 3 and older. 228-641-3936
10 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturdays through Nov. 5
Hero’s Haunt
Hero’s Laser Tag, 3340 C Avenue, Gulfport. $10. 228-239-3462
6-11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through Nov. 12
Pumpkin Patch
Farmer Brown’s Southern Farm, 19162 Borzik Road, Saucier. $10. 228-364-2534
9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 30
Glow Nights
Zip ‘N Fun Adventure Park, 17200 16th St, Gulfport. Price: Tree Top Course first half $14.99, all $22.99, Junior Course $9.99. 228-324-5199
5-8 p.m. On Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays through Oct. 29
Halloween Nights of Lights
Gulf Islands Waterpark, off U.S. 49 to Landon Road, Gulfport. The water fun is done for the season but now Halloween lights are strung throughout the park. $5 admission. Extras are free trick-or-treating event Oct. 14 and Zombie Laser Tag Hero’s Laser Tag (extra $5 fee) on Oct. 20-22 and 27-31. 228-324-5199
6-10 p.m. Oct. 13-15, 20-22, 27-31
First Fall Festival
Williams Family Farms, 98 B&W Road, Wiggins. Pumpkin patch, maze, live music, family-friendly activities. $9; free for children 2 and under. 601-528-0459.
Saturdays 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sundays 1-5 p.m. through Oct. 30
Friday
Movie Night Under the Stars
Pascagoula Beach Park, featuring “Hotel Transylvania 2.”
8:15 p.m.
Happy Halloween in Woolmarket
For ages 11 and under at Woolmarket School Grounds, 12513 John Lee Rd., Biloxi. Costume contest at 5:30 p.m. Inflatables begin at 6 p.m. Free. 228-388-7170 or programs@biloxi.ms.us
5:30-7:30 p.m.
Saturday
Fall Festival at Church of the Redeemer, 1904 Popp’s Ferry Road, Biloxi. Games, food, hayride, cake walk, obstacle course for kids. 228-594-2100
10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Family Halloween Movie
Ocean Springs Municipal Library, 525 Dewey Ave. Light refreshments. Free. 228-875-1193
2 p.m.
Wednesday
Halloween Fun Ride & Scavenger Hunt
Scavenger hunt bike ride. Cyclists will be given a map and clues for items to collect on the 6-mile course. The ride begins and ends at the Biloxi Visitors Center, 1050 Beach Blvd. Riders must have helmets and bicycle lights. 228-435-6339 or mainstreet@biloxi.ms.us.
6 p.m.
Thursday
Sneak Preview of Old Biloxi Cemetery Tour
City Hall, 140 Lameuse St., Biloxi. Hosted by Local History & Genealogy Library/Biloxi Public Library. Theme is “The Mayors of Biloxi.” Hear the history of Biloxi’s leaders and the buildings that served as City Hall. Free. Refreshments provided.
5:30 p.m.
Friday
‘Boo’ Connects
Biloxi Bay Chamber networking event at Colonial Park, 2318 Pass Road, Biloxi. Costume contest, The Band Stellar, chili cook-off. Donations collected for the Humane Society of South Mississippi. 228-435-6149
5-10 p.m.
Halloween at Hiller Park
Barbara Ferrill Softball Fields for ages 11 and under. Costume contest begins at 5:30 p.m. Prizes in three age groups. Firetruck rides at 6 p.m. Games and inflatables start at 6:30 p.m. Trick-or-treating with local businesses, movie at dusk is “Hotel Transylvania.” DJ, free admission. 228-388-7170 or programs@biloxi.ms.us
5:30-7:30 p.m.
Halloween Cooking Class and Party
at Lynn Meadows Discovery Center, 246 Dolan Ave., Gulfport. Costume parade and spooky crafts. Halloween menu. $12.50. Advance registration required at www.lmdc.org or 228-897-6039
6-7:30 p.m.
Great Haunted Halloween Bicycle Tour
Meets at the corner of Delmas Avenue and Magnolia Street, Pascagoula for the costume and decorated bike contest. Judging starts at 6:15 p.m. Electric light parade at 7:30 pm. Bicycle tour immediately follows the parade. Lights required. 228-938-2356 or kducote@cityofpascagoula.com
6-9 p.m.
Cinema by the Spooky Shore
Barksdale Pavilion in Jones Park, Gulfport. Free. Costume contest for ages 0-12 starts at 6:30 p.m. Movie “Hotel Transylvania 2” starts at 7:15 p.m. In conjunction with National Night Out Against Crime with free Halloween bags, safety tips, police displays, pizza, candy.
6 p.m.
Halloween Masquerade Ball
Bay St. Louis Community Center, 301 Blaize Ave. Music by Pitcher Point, food, costume contest with more than $1,000 in prizes, cash bar and silent auction. Benefits Hope Haven Children’s Advocacy Center. Tickets: hopehavencac.org or 466-6395.
9 p.m.-1 a.m.
Oct. 22
Monster Mash Dash
Washington Street Pier, Bay St Louis. Hosted by On the Run Youth Running Club. Dress in costume for the 5K, half-mile and 1-mile races. Benefits the Vibe Elite All Star Cheer Team. Details: ontherunyrc.org
8 -11 a.m.
Fall Festival
Westminster Presbyterian Church at Bayou View Park, 4901 Jefferson Ave., Gulfport. Children’s costume contest at 3:30 p.m., music by Bryan Batson, arts and crafts, games, food drive for Feed My Sheep. Free. 228-864-3143
2-4 p.m.
Moonlight Masquerade
The Redding House, 770 Jackson Ave., Biloxi, next to Merit Health Center. Music, hors d’oeuvres, signature drinks, costume contest, silent auction and two raffles, with a trip for two to Savannah among the prizes. Admission $60. Benefits Gulf Coast Women’s Center for Nonviolence. Tickets: gcwcfn.org/mm16
6-10 p.m.
Oct. 23 & 25
Old Biloxi Cemetery Tour
Sixteen graveside performances during this continuous, ongoing tour follow this year’s theme of “The Mayors of Biloxi.” Admission is free but donations are welcome. Refreshments provided. 228-435-6339
2-4 p.m. Oct. 23 and 5-7 p.m. Oct. 25
Oct. 25
Halloween Clay Play
Face Cups are the Halloween art project at the Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, U.S. 90, Biloxi. $12 includes materials. education@georgeohr.org
Two sessions: 10:30 a.m.-noon or 1-2:30 p.m.
Oct. 26
Diamondhead Trunk or Treat
For Diamondhead families around Country Club Circle. Decorate golf cart, trunk or truck and bring enough candy to last 3 hours. Cash bar; grilling brats, hot dogs and burgers; DJ; “Hotel Transylvania 2” movie. 228-255-1900, ext 170 or kintabakken@cableone.net
5-8 p.m.
Oct. 27
Greenwood Cemetery Tour
10th annual tour of the historic Greenwood Cemetery at St. Peters Street, Pascagoula. Local actors in period costumes bring to life Pascagoula’s early ancestry buried in Greenwood Cemetery. Donations welcome. 228-219-1114
4:30-7:30 p.m.
Art Bash
Almost Circle Gallery, 128 Rue Magnolia, Biloxi. Music by Della Memoria, interactive art, featured artists, an Odd Ball costume contest with $5 entry fee. Studio 8 will be doing face painting and body marble dipping. Food will be sold by Amvets MS Post 1. The Odd Ball art exhibit will be on display from Oct. 27 to Nov. 5. 228-207-4799 or almostcirclegallery@gmail.com.
6-10 p.m.
Oct. 28
Special Needs Halloween Costume Ball
Gruich Community Center, 591 Howard Ave., Biloxi. Free. Costume contest, food. RSVP: 388-7170
6-9 p.m.
Oct. 28-31
House of Payne
Haunted house at D’Iberville Recreation Center at the sports complex on Brodie Road, sponsored by D’Iberville Police and Fire departments. Admission: One canned-food item. Donations appreciated.
6-10 p.m.
Oct. 28, 29, 31
Haunted House on PascaGHOULa Street
Pascagoula Recreation Center, 2935 Pascagoula St., with 12 rooms of scary things. Supernatural occurrences and paranormal phenomena. Kid-friendly zone for children age 3 and up. $5
7 p.m.-midnight
Oct 28 and 31
Halloween at IDS
Night of frights and treats, with Haunted House and graveyard at Technology Learning Center, USM Gulf Park campus, Long Beach. William.t.edwards@usm.edu 228-214-3327
4-8 p.m.
Oct. 29
Third annual Halloween Hustle race, Beach Boulevard and Washington Street, Bay St. Louis. quadburners.com
8 a.m.
Boo Bash
Free event at Barksdale Pavilion, Jones Park in Gulfport featuring game stations, costumed characters, rain rides, face painting, refreshments. 228-868-5881
5-9 p.m.
Spooky Island Tiki Luau
Free halloween party and costume contest at Margaritaville Resort Biloxi. Family event with costume contest, music, face painting and prizes
6 p.m.
Halloween Night at the Museum II
Maritime & Seafood Industry Museum, East Biloxi. Costume contest, music by Ruffwater, food, drink, photo booth. $30 per person, $50 per couple, adults only. Tickets: 435-6320
7-11 p.m.
Halloween Party
Government Street Grocery, Government Street, Ocean Springs. Cloud Wars band and costume carnival. Free. 228-818-9410
10 p.m.-1 a.m.
Oct. 30
Halloween Fun Festival
Lynn Meadown Discovery Center, 246 Dolan Avenue, Gulfport. Dress in costume. Trick-or-treating at Kids Street, games, face painting. 228-897-6039
1-4 p.m.
Oct 31
Halloween Bash
Coleman Avenue, Waveland. Tricks, treats, face painting, candy. raquellafontaine@gmail.com or 228-493-7246
5:30 p.m.
Trunk or Treat
Bobby Eleuterius Sports Complex off Brodie Road, D’Iberville. Residents and business owners decorate their trucks or car trunks and give out candy. dsmchamber@att.net
5:30-7:30 p.m.
Cedar Rest Cemetery Tour
The 23rd annual tour of the cemetery at 200 S. Second St., Bay St. Louis. Members in period dress portray residents buried at Cedar Rest. Hot dogs, chili dogs, cookies and punch served at Lobrano House along with candy for kids. Free; donations welcome. 228-467-4090
5:30-8 p.m.
Trick or Treat Down the Street
Downtown Ocean Springs. Part of Washington Avenue closes to allow trick-or-treaters to collect candy from businesses.
6-8 p.m.
