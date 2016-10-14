Local

October 14, 2016 5:00 AM

Here is what’s happening for Halloween on the Coast

Ongoing

Terror on the Coast

Haunted house at The Warehouse, 3450 Giles Road, Gulfport, features props from movie sets, actors in costume. $17. 228- 341-1327

7-11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through Oct. 31

Pumpkin Patch

Church of the Redeemer, 1904 Popp’s Ferry Road, Biloxi

9 a.m.-7 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays, noon-7 Sundays

Southern Promiseland Farm Corn Maze & Pumpkins

1212 Raygan Lane, Kiln. 10-Acre corn maze, roping arena, hayrides, farm animals, pumpkin patch. Cash only, $7 ages 3-11, $8 ages 12 and up. 228-255-4866

Fridays 6-9 p.m., Saturdays 11 a.m. -9 p.m. Two Sundays, Oct. 16 & 23, 1-4 p.m.

Seward Farms Corn Maze and Family Fun

Tanner Williams Road, Lucedale. Corn maze, pig races, hayrides, cow train, tube slide, corn cannon, farm animals, goat walk, pony rides, field of freight. $12 ages 3 and older. 228-641-3936

10 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturdays through Nov. 5

Hero’s Haunt

Hero’s Laser Tag, 3340 C Avenue, Gulfport. $10. 228-239-3462

6-11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through Nov. 12

Pumpkin Patch

Farmer Brown’s Southern Farm, 19162 Borzik Road, Saucier. $10. 228-364-2534

9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 30

Glow Nights

Zip ‘N Fun Adventure Park, 17200 16th St, Gulfport. Price: Tree Top Course first half $14.99, all $22.99, Junior Course $9.99. 228-324-5199

5-8 p.m. On Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays through Oct. 29

Halloween Nights of Lights

Gulf Islands Waterpark, off U.S. 49 to Landon Road, Gulfport. The water fun is done for the season but now Halloween lights are strung throughout the park. $5 admission. Extras are free trick-or-treating event Oct. 14 and Zombie Laser Tag Hero’s Laser Tag (extra $5 fee) on Oct. 20-22 and 27-31. 228-324-5199

6-10 p.m. Oct. 13-15, 20-22, 27-31

First Fall Festival

Williams Family Farms, 98 B&W Road, Wiggins. Pumpkin patch, maze, live music, family-friendly activities. $9; free for children 2 and under. 601-528-0459.

Saturdays 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sundays 1-5 p.m. through Oct. 30

Friday

Movie Night Under the Stars

Pascagoula Beach Park, featuring “Hotel Transylvania 2.”

8:15 p.m.

Happy Halloween in Woolmarket

For ages 11 and under at Woolmarket School Grounds, 12513 John Lee Rd., Biloxi. Costume contest at 5:30 p.m. Inflatables begin at 6 p.m. Free. 228-388-7170 or programs@biloxi.ms.us

5:30-7:30 p.m.

Saturday

Fall Festival at Church of the Redeemer, 1904 Popp’s Ferry Road, Biloxi. Games, food, hayride, cake walk, obstacle course for kids. 228-594-2100

10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Family Halloween Movie

Ocean Springs Municipal Library, 525 Dewey Ave. Light refreshments. Free. 228-875-1193

2 p.m.

Wednesday

Halloween Fun Ride & Scavenger Hunt

Scavenger hunt bike ride. Cyclists will be given a map and clues for items to collect on the 6-mile course. The ride begins and ends at the Biloxi Visitors Center, 1050 Beach Blvd. Riders must have helmets and bicycle lights. 228-435-6339 or mainstreet@biloxi.ms.us.

6 p.m.

Thursday

Sneak Preview of Old Biloxi Cemetery Tour

City Hall, 140 Lameuse St., Biloxi. Hosted by Local History & Genealogy Library/Biloxi Public Library. Theme is “The Mayors of Biloxi.” Hear the history of Biloxi’s leaders and the buildings that served as City Hall. Free. Refreshments provided.

5:30 p.m.

Friday

‘Boo’ Connects

Biloxi Bay Chamber networking event at Colonial Park, 2318 Pass Road, Biloxi. Costume contest, The Band Stellar, chili cook-off. Donations collected for the Humane Society of South Mississippi. 228-435-6149

5-10 p.m.

Halloween at Hiller Park

Barbara Ferrill Softball Fields for ages 11 and under. Costume contest begins at 5:30 p.m. Prizes in three age groups. Firetruck rides at 6 p.m. Games and inflatables start at 6:30 p.m. Trick-or-treating with local businesses, movie at dusk is “Hotel Transylvania.” DJ, free admission. 228-388-7170 or programs@biloxi.ms.us

5:30-7:30 p.m.

Halloween Cooking Class and Party

at Lynn Meadows Discovery Center, 246 Dolan Ave., Gulfport. Costume parade and spooky crafts. Halloween menu. $12.50. Advance registration required at www.lmdc.org or 228-897-6039

6-7:30 p.m.

Great Haunted Halloween Bicycle Tour

Meets at the corner of Delmas Avenue and Magnolia Street, Pascagoula for the costume and decorated bike contest. Judging starts at 6:15 p.m. Electric light parade at 7:30 pm. Bicycle tour immediately follows the parade. Lights required. 228-938-2356 or kducote@cityofpascagoula.com

6-9 p.m.

Cinema by the Spooky Shore

Barksdale Pavilion in Jones Park, Gulfport. Free. Costume contest for ages 0-12 starts at 6:30 p.m. Movie “Hotel Transylvania 2” starts at 7:15 p.m. In conjunction with National Night Out Against Crime with free Halloween bags, safety tips, police displays, pizza, candy.

6 p.m.

Halloween Masquerade Ball

Bay St. Louis Community Center, 301 Blaize Ave. Music by Pitcher Point, food, costume contest with more than $1,000 in prizes, cash bar and silent auction. Benefits Hope Haven Children’s Advocacy Center. Tickets: hopehavencac.org or 466-6395.

9 p.m.-1 a.m.

Oct. 22

Monster Mash Dash

Washington Street Pier, Bay St Louis. Hosted by On the Run Youth Running Club. Dress in costume for the 5K, half-mile and 1-mile races. Benefits the Vibe Elite All Star Cheer Team. Details: ontherunyrc.org

8 -11 a.m.

Fall Festival

Westminster Presbyterian Church at Bayou View Park, 4901 Jefferson Ave., Gulfport. Children’s costume contest at 3:30 p.m., music by Bryan Batson, arts and crafts, games, food drive for Feed My Sheep. Free. 228-864-3143

2-4 p.m.

Moonlight Masquerade

The Redding House, 770 Jackson Ave., Biloxi, next to Merit Health Center. Music, hors d’oeuvres, signature drinks, costume contest, silent auction and two raffles, with a trip for two to Savannah among the prizes. Admission $60. Benefits Gulf Coast Women’s Center for Nonviolence. Tickets: gcwcfn.org/mm16

6-10 p.m.

Oct. 23 & 25

Old Biloxi Cemetery Tour

Sixteen graveside performances during this continuous, ongoing tour follow this year’s theme of “The Mayors of Biloxi.” Admission is free but donations are welcome. Refreshments provided. 228-435-6339

2-4 p.m. Oct. 23 and 5-7 p.m. Oct. 25

Oct. 25

Halloween Clay Play

Face Cups are the Halloween art project at the Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, U.S. 90, Biloxi. $12 includes materials. education@georgeohr.org

Two sessions: 10:30 a.m.-noon or 1-2:30 p.m.

Oct. 26

Diamondhead Trunk or Treat

For Diamondhead families around Country Club Circle. Decorate golf cart, trunk or truck and bring enough candy to last 3 hours. Cash bar; grilling brats, hot dogs and burgers; DJ; “Hotel Transylvania 2” movie. 228-255-1900, ext 170 or kintabakken@cableone.net

5-8 p.m.

Oct. 27

Greenwood Cemetery Tour

10th annual tour of the historic Greenwood Cemetery at St. Peters Street, Pascagoula. Local actors in period costumes bring to life Pascagoula’s early ancestry buried in Greenwood Cemetery. Donations welcome. 228-219-1114

4:30-7:30 p.m.

Art Bash

Almost Circle Gallery, 128 Rue Magnolia, Biloxi. Music by Della Memoria, interactive art, featured artists, an Odd Ball costume contest with $5 entry fee. Studio 8 will be doing face painting and body marble dipping. Food will be sold by Amvets MS Post 1. The Odd Ball art exhibit will be on display from Oct. 27 to Nov. 5. 228-207-4799 or almostcirclegallery@gmail.com.

6-10 p.m.

Oct. 28

Special Needs Halloween Costume Ball

Gruich Community Center, 591 Howard Ave., Biloxi. Free. Costume contest, food. RSVP: 388-7170

6-9 p.m.

Oct. 28-31

House of Payne

Haunted house at D’Iberville Recreation Center at the sports complex on Brodie Road, sponsored by D’Iberville Police and Fire departments. Admission: One canned-food item. Donations appreciated.

6-10 p.m.

Oct. 28, 29, 31

Haunted House on PascaGHOULa Street

Pascagoula Recreation Center, 2935 Pascagoula St., with 12 rooms of scary things. Supernatural occurrences and paranormal phenomena. Kid-friendly zone for children age 3 and up. $5

7 p.m.-midnight

Oct 28 and 31

Halloween at IDS

Night of frights and treats, with Haunted House and graveyard at Technology Learning Center, USM Gulf Park campus, Long Beach. William.t.edwards@usm.edu 228-214-3327

4-8 p.m.

Oct. 29

Third annual Halloween Hustle race, Beach Boulevard and Washington Street, Bay St. Louis. quadburners.com

8 a.m.

Boo Bash

Free event at Barksdale Pavilion, Jones Park in Gulfport featuring game stations, costumed characters, rain rides, face painting, refreshments. 228-868-5881

5-9 p.m.

Spooky Island Tiki Luau

Free halloween party and costume contest at Margaritaville Resort Biloxi. Family event with costume contest, music, face painting and prizes

6 p.m.

Halloween Night at the Museum II

Maritime & Seafood Industry Museum, East Biloxi. Costume contest, music by Ruffwater, food, drink, photo booth. $30 per person, $50 per couple, adults only. Tickets: 435-6320

7-11 p.m.

Halloween Party

Government Street Grocery, Government Street, Ocean Springs. Cloud Wars band and costume carnival. Free. 228-818-9410

10 p.m.-1 a.m.

Oct. 30

Halloween Fun Festival

Lynn Meadown Discovery Center, 246 Dolan Avenue, Gulfport. Dress in costume. Trick-or-treating at Kids Street, games, face painting. 228-897-6039

1-4 p.m.

Oct 31

Halloween Bash

Coleman Avenue, Waveland. Tricks, treats, face painting, candy. raquellafontaine@gmail.com or 228-493-7246

5:30 p.m.

Trunk or Treat

Bobby Eleuterius Sports Complex off Brodie Road, D’Iberville. Residents and business owners decorate their trucks or car trunks and give out candy. dsmchamber@att.net

5:30-7:30 p.m.

Cedar Rest Cemetery Tour

The 23rd annual tour of the cemetery at 200 S. Second St., Bay St. Louis. Members in period dress portray residents buried at Cedar Rest. Hot dogs, chili dogs, cookies and punch served at Lobrano House along with candy for kids. Free; donations welcome. 228-467-4090

5:30-8 p.m.

Trick or Treat Down the Street

Downtown Ocean Springs. Part of Washington Avenue closes to allow trick-or-treaters to collect candy from businesses.

6-8 p.m.

Add items to this Halloween calendar at www. calendar.sunherald.com.

