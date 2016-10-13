Nominations open for Citizen of the Year in Long Beach

The Long Beach Chamber of Commerce is accepting nominations for the Aline Doherty Citizen of the Year award.
The award is presented to a resident or business owner who, through commitment to the community and a spirit of volunteerism, has over time improved the quality of life for Long Beach and brought credit to the city and the Coast.
The nomination deadline is Nov. 2. The award will be presented at the Long Beach Chamber of Commerce Breakfast with Mayor Billy Skellie at 8 a.m. Nov. 16 at the University of Southern Mississippi Gulf Park campus.
For more information, contact Jenny Levens at jenny@mscoastchamber.com.
