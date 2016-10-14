Do you like your Halloween tame or terrifying?

This seems to be the year of the clown, and just as some clowns are scary and some are silly, the Halloween celebrations in South Mississippi will be a mix of frightening and fun.
On the mild side are Fall-De-Rah in Moss Point, Gulfport’s new Halloween light show and the many pumpkin patches. Cemetery tours may sound scary but are actually historical reenactments of the people buried in the graveyards.
Those who want to feel that chill up their spine can get lost in a giant corn maze, chased by a ghoul on a scary hayride or spooked in a haunted house.
The Terror on the Coast haunted house at The Warehouse in Gulfport uses actors, costumes, makeup and movie props and sets to put a chill in your bones.
Dennis Tynes, president of Sprout CDE, said his clients own a movie-prop company in Louisiana and acquired The Warehouse in Gulfport. They started bringing movie sets and creating vignettes including depictions of Paris, Cuba and the Oval Office.
“They have it available for different events,”Tynes said.
Terror on the Coast opened last Halloween. The haunted house drew more than 10,000 people in 2015, and already this year more than 5,000 have dared enter.
More family-friendly is the new Halloween Nights of Lights being staged this year for the first time by the city of Gulfport at Gulf Islands Waterpark. Now that the waterslides are closed for the season, the electronic lights are strung over the pools and slides.
“They’ve been working on the lights for weeks,” said Betty Wallace, director of marketing for the park. “They have covered our entire park.”
Next door, Zip ‘N Fun Adventure Park has zip lines open at night for Halloween.
Masks of the presidential candidates are likely to be among the best-selling costumes this year, and keeping with politics, this year’s Old Biloxi Cemetery Tour will have former mayors speaking from the grave through the actors portraying them.
Halloween is a month-long celebration that’s already well underway in South Mississippi and has more events than ever to get people in the Halloween spirit.
Mary Perez: 228-896-2354, @MaryPerezSH
Halloween events
Daily through Oct. 31: Pumpkin Patch at Church of the Redeemer, Biloxi. Monday-Saturday 9 a.m.-7 p.m., Sunday noon-7 p.m
Through October: Southern Promiseland Farm Corn Maze & Pumpkins, Kiln
Saturdays through Oct. 30: Pumpkin Patch at Farmer Brown’s Southern Farm, Saucier
Fridays and Saturdays through Oct. 31: Terror on the Coast haunted house at The Warehouse, Gulfport
Saturdays through Nov. 5: Seward Farms Corn Maze and Family Fun, Lucedale
Fridays and Saturdays through Nov. 12: Hero’s Haunt at Hero’s Laser Tag, Gulfport
Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 30: Pumpkin Patch at Farmer Browh’s Southern Farm, Saucier
Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays Oct. 13-29: Glow Nights at Zip ‘N Fun Adventure Park, Gulfport
Oct. 13-15, 20-22, 27-31: Halloween Nights of Lights at Gulf Islands Water Park, Gulfport
Friday: Movie Night Under the Stars at Pascagoula Beach Park featuring “Hotel Transylvania 2.” 8:15 p.m.
Friday: Happy Halloween in Woolmarket for ages 11 and under. Woolmarket School Grounds, 12513 John Lee Road, Biloxi. 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Saturday: Church of the Redeemer Fall Festival, Popp’s Ferry Road, Biloxi. 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Saturday: Family Halloween Movie, Ocean Springs Municipal Library, 525 Dewey Ave. 2 p.m.
Wednesday: Halloween Fun Scavenger Hunt Bike Ride in Biloxi. Begins at Biloxi Visitors Center at 6 p.m.
Wednesday: “Ghostbusters” at Pass Christian Library, 7 p.m.
Thursday: Sneak preview of 10th annual Old Biloxi Cemetery Tour at City Hall, 140 Lameuse St. Hear the history of Biloxi’s mayors. 5:30 p.m.
