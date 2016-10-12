Climate, financial workshops set in Gulfport, Biloxi

The Education, Economics, Environmental, Climate and Health Organization and Climate Central will host a workshop from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday at the Island View Beach Towers in Gulfport. The workshop hopes to empower Gulf Coast residents with information to understand record flooding and storm surges and how to prepare for them. Participants are encouraged to bring their laptops.
Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m., the Sierra Club will present a panel discussion on how communities, homeowners and businesses can benefit from solar energy and what can be done to ensure its availability. The program will be at the Biloxi Visitors Center, 1050 Beach Blvd.
A free seminar series titled “Biblical Strategies in Financial Empowerment and Money Management” will be Oct 19-22 at the Maranatha Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 730 Georgia St. in Gulfport. Books, meals and refreshments will be provided. Topics: Get out of debt and stay out; spend less money and save more; insurance and investments; who really owns all the money; how to control and spend your money after you die. RSVP at 228-863-6651.
Details on the events: 228-223-6883
