Do you need help for Christmas? Angel Tree registration begins this week

Registration for Angel Tree assistance through The Salvation Army begins this week.
▪ For Jackson County residents, registration is Oct. 10 to 14 at 3217 Nathan Hale, Pascagoula, from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m.
▪ Residents of Hancock County will register Oct. 25 to 27 and Nov. 1 to 3 at the Hancock Resource Center, 308 U.S. 90, Suite D, Waveland. Hours for all Hancock County dates are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For Hancock County, those applying are asked to call 228-463-8887 for an appointment; walk-ins will be assisted based on availability.
▪ For residents of Harrison, Stone and Pearl River counties, registration is at 292 Eisenhower Drive, Biloxi (the former Hancock Fabrics store location, in the same shopping center as Hobby Lobby). It will be Oct. 31 to Nov. 3 from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m.
▪ Residents of George County will register in early November at 52 Virginia St., Lucedale. Those with last names beginning with the letters A through L will register on Nov. 1, and those with last names beginning with the letters M through Z will register Nov. 2. Makeup date for those with last names beginning with all letters will be Nov. 3. Registration time for all George County dates is 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m.
Those applying for Angel Tree assistance must take a valid state-issued photo ID. A parent or legal guardian must apply for only their own children (guardianship or custody). Documentation is required if the adult is not listed on the birth certificate. A state-issued birth certificate is required for children ages 12 and under; no copies or hospital certificates will be accepted.
The following is a list of proof of income and proof of expense that is required at the time of application for everyone in the household. For income, the Salvation Army requests as many documents as possible. For expenses, at least 30 days (one month) of proof is required:
Income
Employment (all members of the household)
WIN Job Center registration verification form
Tanif award letter
Utility allowance
SNAP award letter
Disability award letter
Social Security award letter
Pension
Insurance
Child support or DHS statement of nonsupport
SSI award letter
School grants or loans
Other income
Must present notarized statement of any income help from anyone else
Expenses
Section 8 paperwork
Rent
Utilities (water/sewage, gas, cable, phone bill)
Credit cards
Gas receipts
Grocery receipts
Car notes
Current medical bills
Rental furniture payments
Loans and other bills
The Angel Tree program began in Lynchburg, Va., in 1979. The Salvation Army created the program for children, including those on the Mississippi Gulf Coast, who will not receive Christmas presents without help and support. Each child who needs Christmas assistance is called an angel. Closer to the Christmas season, local retailers will have trees with local angels represented on each tree. Those wanting to help may select an angel to “adopt” and purchase new and unused presents. Every angel has suggested gift ideas, but those helping also are encouraged to be creative.
