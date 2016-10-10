WXXV announces expansion of news broadcasts

WXXV-TV is significantly extending their news broadcast time slots.
Starting Monday, Sun Herald’s broadcast partner will now offer six and a half hours of news a day and 34 hours of news a week.
Previously, the station offered 90 minutes of news a day and seven and a half hours of news a week.
“No station in the country has added this much news in one year,” said news director Joe Sullivan.
WXXV-TV News Director Joe Sullivan
Last year, WXXV broadcast 5:30 p.m., 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. newscasts for a total of 90 minutes of news a day.
Now the station has a morning news show from 6 to 8 a.m., noon news, 5:30 p.m., 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. news and weekend news.
Starting Monday, WXXV will expand the morning news from 5 to 9 a.m.
WXXV will also expand its Fox News to one hour every weekday.
Beginning Oct. 16, the station will expand Fox News Sunday to one hour.
Justin Vicory: 228-896-2326, @justinvicory
