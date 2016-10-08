Free show on the Great Lawn and Beach Boys at the Beau are what’s happening Saturday

Cap off Cruisin’ The Coast with a free show by Big Bad Voodoo Daddy at the Great Lawn at Harrah’s Casino. The show starts at 7 p.m. and doors open at 5 p.m. If you want to go, you will need to download a free ticket. You can find more information here.
Saturday is the last night to catch the Beach Boys at the Beau Rivage Resort & Casino. Tickets are $44 and a few are still available at Ticketmaster.com.
If Cruisin’ the Coast has you hungry, cruise up to O’Reilly Auto Prts iat 2899 25th Ave. in Gulfport and get a fish plate. Plates are $8 and the proceeds go to help TNT Ranch Recovery Home finish their new building. Plus, you van enter to win a free cruise.
CPR Fest featuring Korn and Breaking Benjamin kicks off at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum on Sunday at 6 p.m. Tickets start at $20 and can be purchased here.
St. James Fall Festival
St. James Church, 366 Cowan Road, Gulfport. Great food, kids games and rides; $5,000 and $10,000 raffle; silent auction, white elephant sale, live entertainment. benefit/fundraiser, children’s arts/crafts, fair/festival, food/tasting, flea market for the family.
10 a.m.-8 p.m. Oct. 8, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Oct. 9
First Fall Festival
Williams Family Farms, 98 B&W Rd., Wiggins. $9; free for children 2 and under. Pumpkin patch, maze, live music, and lots of family friendly activities. 601-528-0459.
10 a.m.-7 p.m. Oct. 8, 1 p.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 9
Winnie-the-Pooh’s 90th Birthday: Foraging Event
Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. Members: $20 and Non-members: $25. The Mary C. will be celebrating Winnie the Pooh’s 90th birthday! A foraging event at the Pascagoula River Audubon Center will kick off the celebration. Spend the morning snacking on fresh granola while foraging for tasty treasures guided by Audubon Center experts. Afterward, Chef Cheri will demonstrate what to do with our hidden treasures and offer samplings. The cost for this educational and fun day is $20 for members, $25 for nonmembers. Details: 228-818-2878 or themaryc.org.
10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Second Saturday Artwalk
Old Town Bay St. Louis, Historic District. Free. Old Town stays lively all day, with many merchants and restaurants offering specials. The pace picks up at 4 p.m. when gallery openings and live music keep the streets humming with activity. Each month, one or two Old Town businesses take the spotlight as “Hot Spots.” www.baystlouisoldtown.com/2nd-saturday-artwalk.html
4 p.m.-8 p.m.
Downstage ‘Idol’
Cafe Climb, 1316 30th Ave., Gulfport. $20 per act. Must be at least 12 to participate. Only the first 30 acts will be accepted. Winner receives a trophy, cash prize and will be asked to perform at opening night of Downstage Production’s Rock of Ages. First and second runners-up will also receive a trophy and prize package. Tickets are $15 and available at the door. Contestants will need to register at 5:30 p.m. Saturday night. Please bring cash for your entry fee and an extra copy of your CD. Instruments will not be provided but you are welcome to bring your own. Details: 228-239-2307 or downstagetheatre.com.
5:30 p.m.
Fourth Annual Historic Griffin Cemetery Tours
Historic Griffin Cemetery Tours, West End of Dantzler Street, Moss Point. Free admission and parking. Join us for a historical journey back in time! Local family members dressed in period costumes bring life to early ancestry buried in the oldest section of Griffin Cemetery. Donations are welcome. Please check in with a greeter upon arrival. Golf carts are available with drivers if assistance is needed. Red bows designate the families recognized on the 2015 tour. The oldest marked graves are Burissa 11-and Benjamin 3-who died in 1848 - children of Lyman and Cynthia Davis Bradford - designated with navy blue bows. We are sponsored by the Jackson County Historical Genealogical Society. Local craftspeople will be selling their creations while you wait for your tour to begin.
9 a.m., 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 2 p.m.
Indie Author Day
Bay St. Louis-Hancock County Library, 312 U.S. 90. Attendees can meet local and regional authors of various genres, and learn about and buy their books. 228-467-5282.
9 a.m.-1 p.m.
3D printer demonstration
Pearlington Public Library, 6096 First Ave. Drop in to see the new 3D printer and learn about the digital resources we are offering. The digital media tutor will be on hand to show you our Adobe subscription, Lynda.com, TinkerCAD.com and all the incredible possibilities. Details: hdungey@hancock.lib.ms.us or 228-533-0755.
9 a.m.-noon
Gulf Coast Gem and Mineral Club meeting
Ocean Springs Municipal Library, 525 Dewey Ave. Unless stated otherwise, workshops are held the Second Saturday of each month starting at 9:30 a.m. Pot luck lunch is at noon. Business meeting starts at 1 p.m. The workshop then continues until 4:30 p.m. 228-875-1193 or mgcgms.org
9:30 a.m.
Sunday
Cruise to Isle of Caprice
Maritime & Seafood Industry Museum, 115 First St., Biloxi. $50 per adult. Cruise aboard the Capt. Pete to the Isle of Caprice, between Horn and Ship Islands, learn about its history with Susan Hunt and Louis Skrmetta. Food, cocktails and music. Boarding at Pt. Cadet Marina 1:30 p.m.; trip is 2-5 p.m. 228-435-6320 or maritimemuseum.org.
