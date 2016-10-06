I-110 bridge will be closed Tuesday night

The Interstate 110 drawbridge in Biloxi will be closed Tuesday at 11 p.m. while crews from the state Department of Transportation perform maintenance.
“Work on the drawbridge is expected to take only a few hours to complete,” said Tom King, MDOT transportation commissioner. “No traffic will be allowed on the bridge to maintain the safety of workers and motorists.”
Repairs will require the drawbridge be closed until all work is done, which should be before the morning commute Wednesday.
Motorists should use the Biloxi Bay Bridge or Popp’s Ferry Bridge during the temporary closure.
For the latest travel information, visit MDOTtraffic.com, download the MDOT Traffic app or dial Mississippi 511.
Sun Herald
