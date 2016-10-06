Dearly beloved, you are invited ...

Kelli and Finn’s wedding is coming up in early November, and the couple couldn’t be happier. Their wagging tails might be a clue.
Kelli Kett and Finn Pegram are two dogs whose owners are letting their canines tie the knot in “muttrimony” for a cause — benefiting the Humane Society of South Mississippi.
The happy “puptials” will take place at 6 p.m. Nov 4 at Oak Crest Mansion Inn, 5267 Menge Ave., Pass Christian.
“Dogs from the shelter will be in the wedding party,” said Katie King, HSSM community engagement specialist, who added that four to six dogs from HSSM are expected to participate.
Humans are invited to the happy event with $10 general admission, which includes access to the ceremony on the lawn with entertainment, light appetizers provided by Oak Crest Mansion, and a cash bar with beer and wine. VIP admission is $25 and includes access inside Oak Crest for a jewelry party, valet parking, appetizers, one free signature drink of the bride and groom, and a fully stocked cash bar.
Raffle tickets at $5 each or three for $10 are for a Saturday-night stay in the King’s Suite at Oak Crest Mansion Inn, and Sunday brunch, a $275 value.
“All ticket sales (proceeds) go directly to HSSM, and the same with the raffle tickets,” King said.
Of course, wedding guests are welcome to bring wedding gifts, but in Kelli and Finn’s case, the couple are requesting their guests bring donations to HSSM. At hssm.org, guests can find a list — a bridal registry, if you will — of items the Humane Society can use. Monetary donations also are welcome, King said.
Guests are invited to dress Coastal casual. As HSSM’s press release states, “The dogs don’t care what you wear.”
The bride and groom and wedding party, however, will be decked out.
Tammy Smith: 228-896-2130, @Simmiefran1
Comments