Man leads deputies in 110-mph pursuit, sheriff says

A man who led deputies on a high-speed chase ran away on foot after losing control of his car in Diamondhead, Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson said.
LaDale Aerosteve Holloway, 38, of Virginia Avenue in Gulfport, drove in excess of 110 mph in a pursuit Wednesday that started just east of Gulfport on Interstate 10, Peterson said.
He said deputies captured Holloway a short time later that morning.
Holloway was driving a car reported stolen in Ocean Springs, Harrison County sheriff’s Lt. Coley Judy said.
Deputies tried to stop the westbound car near Mile Marker 36, but Judy said the driver continued into Diamondhead. He then lost control.
The car was not damaged, Judy said, and deputies surrounded the area and soon found him.
They arrested him on felony charges of receiving stolen property and felony fleeing.
Justice Court Judge Brandon Ladner set his bond at $60,000.
Holloway, a felon, was out of jail on a $150,000 bond from an April 7 arrest on charges of possession with intent to distribute cocaine, meth and Ecstasy, the jail docket shows.
He has a drug-possession conviction from a 2009 arrest.
