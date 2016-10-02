Made in the shade at ‘Goula Cruise

Pascagoula’s City Park offered a cool setting for Cruisin’ The Coast as things heated up on a sunny Sunday afternoon.
As the day neared noon, classic coupes, convertibles and hot rods were still lining the beach. At the beachfront park, car enthusiasts strolled and lounged amid long lines of classic cars. The park’s sprawling Live oaks gave respite from the rising heat. Music carried through the park and children played in a large bounce house.
Melanie Trehern and Danny Roberts, both of Big Point, said they enjoy the proximity of the event and the pleasant setting.
“The shade trees make this a nice environment here. There’s plenty for kids to do and entertainment for adults,” Roberts said.
“At the others, they ride up and down the road and you don’t get to see inside them,” Trehern added.
This third-year cruise-in has become a huge draw for Jackson County’s classic car owners, including the Magnolia Cruisers car enthusiast group. One member, Fred Hinkle of Moss Point, was offering to sell his 1928 Ford Model A. Hinkle said he is an enthusiast who has worked on cars since the age of 5 or 6, when he was his daddy’s helper. For him, the event is a nice way to spend a Sunday afternoon.
“I like to see all the old cars and the people. They’re unique, the cars and the people,” Hinkle said.
Like Hinkle, most of the car owners could be found near their cars. Most of them also love to talk shop, whether it’s how they found their cars or how they rebuilt or customized them.
Steve Vieria of Escatawpa was beachfront with his brilliant red 1970 Chevelle SS, a car that he rebuilt from the ground up. The process, which took a mere six months, is documented in pictures that he displays with the car. Vieria said he did most of the work himself, but he got a liitle help from his friends for the painting and wiring.
Vieria, who is retired Air Force, is a prime example of how much some enthusiasts dedicate to their hobby. He owns at least six other cars, including a 1967 Chevelle and a 1966 Nova.
“It’s my hobby,” Vieria said. “I’ve been doing this 40 years, off and on, even though I was still in the military. I’ve always been a motorhead.”
Comments