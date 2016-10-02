3-year-old girl found dead in car identified by Hancock coroner

The body of a 3-year-old girl found dead in a car will be sent for an autopsy Monday.
The body will be taken to the Mississippi Forensic Laboratory in Pearl, Hancock County Jim Faulk said Sunday.
The child, identified by Faulk as Cheyenn Hyer, the daughter of a Long Beach police officer, was found unattended in a car on Standard-Dedeaux Road on Friday afternoon.
Sheriff's officials have said the car was running. No details have been released yet on whether the air conditioner was running, who was tending to the child's care, and why or how long the child had been in the car alone.
The girl was pronounced dead at Hancock Medical Center.
Faulk said he will meet with investigators so they can share their findings.
"I was at the hospital with the body while investigators were at the scene,” Faulk said.
The child was found shortly after noon, according to initial reports.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
