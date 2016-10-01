Woman extracted from vehicle after Kiln crash

A woman was severely injured Saturday night in a two-vehicle crash near Mississippi 603 and Caesar Necaise road, an official said.
Mississippi Highway Patrol Spokesman Chase Elkins said a 1996 Ford F-350 was traveling southbound on Mississippi 603 around 8:20 p.m. when a 2016 Nissan Versa pulled out of Caesar Necaise Road in an attempt to travel northbound on the highway.
The F-350, driven by 26-year-old Sara Rittenhouse of Gulfport, crashed into the driver side of the Versa, driven by 32-year-old Melissa Smith, Elkins said.
Smith, a Kiln woman, had to be extricated from her vehicle, Elkins said, and she was sent to USA Medical Center in Mobile via Life Flight helicopter. Smith was wearing her seat belt.
Elkins said Smith suffered severe injuries in the crash.
Rittenhouse was driving with five passengers in the F-350, and all of the occupants were wearing seat belts.
MHP will send more information regarding Smith’s injuries when it is available.
