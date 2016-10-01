1 dead after 18-wheeler jackknifes into woods on I-10

One person is dead after a fatal accident involving an 18-wheeler on Interstate 10 in Hancock County, Coroner Jim Faulk said.
Faulk said an 18-wheeler traveling eastbound crashed into nearby woods, causing the trailer to jackknife and spill it’s load onto the roadway.
“It looks like (the driver) never even touched the breaks,” Faulk said. The impact from the 18-wheeler also snapped several trees in the area, Faulk said.
It appears the truck was loaded with black and white silicone beads, Faulk said.
Faulk said the crash occurred sometime before 9:20 p.m.
So far, Faulk and officials have found one body, and Faulk said it’s highly possible the body is that of the driver.
Officials were digging through the wreckage about 11:30 p.m. Saturday in an attempt find materials that could help identify the body.
Faulk said he found cash and a check but hasn’t found the victim’s wallet.
It is the second fatal wreck Saturday on I-10 along the Coast. A 50-year-old D’Iberville man was killed early Saturday morning after being hit by a car on Interstate 10 as he was trying to flag down help for his stalled car.
Sun Herald will update this story as more details become available.
Wesley Muller: 228-896-2322, @WesleySMuller
