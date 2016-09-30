1 dead, lanes blocked after crash on I-10 in Hancock County

One person is dead after a crash involving two vehicles on Interstate 10 in Hancock County, a Mississippi Highway Patrol official said.
Chase Elkins, MHP spokesman, said the wreck occurred on Interstate 10 eastbound near the 10-mile marker.
Both lanes of traffic are blocked, Elkins said, as a Life Flight helicopter will land to transport a victim in the crash to a hospital for treatment.
The deceased victim was pronounced dead on the scene. It is unclear how many people were involved in the wreck.
Drivers should expect as delay as officials work to clear the roadway.
Elkins said details are limited at this time, but he should have more information within the hour.
