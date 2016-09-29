Police say Kiln man took quite a list of items from Pass business

A Kiln man is being held on a $200,000 bond after he was arrested on two counts of commercial burglary, grand larceny and credit card fraud for the burglary of a Pass Christian business, officials said.
Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson said the items reported stolen from the business even includes a work truck.
Peterson said Daniel Wheat, 48, was arrested Wednesday for the August 29 and September 25 burglaries of Environmental Constructionist Co., located at 6404 Vidalia Road in Pass Christian. He said Wheat is accused of stealing tools, credit cards and a work truck from the business.
Video surveillance from local businesses where the credit cards were used led to identifying Wheat, Peterson said. Several of the items were recovered at local pawn shops, Peterson said, and the truck was recovered at a residence in Hancock County.
Wheat sold the vehicle living inside of the residence, Peterson said.
A warrant was issued for Wheat’s arrest was issued and he was arrested by Bay St. Louis police at Hancock Medical Center.
Wheat was taken to Harrison County jail where his bond was set by Judge Diane Ladner.
Jeff Clark: 228-896-2329, @thejeffclark
