Disability Connection makes tours accessible without leaving home

There’s a way to tour the art galleries, historic homes and museums on the Coast without ever leaving the living room.
The Gulf Coast Heritage Tours program was unveiled Thursday before an invited crowd of businesspeople at the Knight Nonprofit Center in Gulfport.
Through a grant awarded by the Department of Marine Resources to Disability Connection, an organization dedicated to providing social support and awareness for the disabled, 134 heritage sites across six South Mississippi counties can be toured online through the disabilityconnection.org website.
With the help of Mississippi broadcaster Walt Grayson, Disability Connection is able to take participants on a virtual tour of some of the Coast’s most famous locations, including Beauvoir, the Walter Anderson Museum of Art and Merrill Bridge.
The website provides pictures, information and a handicap accessibility evaluation for all 134 chosen locations, along with video of some of the more popular destinations.
About 56.7 million people have some form of disability in the United States, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, and accommodating those people who want to learn more about Mississippi’s history was the driving force behind the project, said Janie O’Keefe, the executive director of Disability Connection.
“This is a tourism community,” O’Keefe said. “The Gulf Coast is all about travel, and if 20 percent of people have a disability in America and they don’t feel comfortable coming to the Gulf Coast because they’re afraid of the barriers they’re going to find, then that’s something we can do that’s meaningful for the Gulf Coast.”
The spark that led to showcasing the unique areas of the region began in a car in Texas 14 years ago. O’Keefe traveled to the Lone Star State with her brother to visit a string of art galleries in 2002. She soon found out how inaccessible some places can be to those with a disability.
“He was in a wheelchair, and there was not one art gallery that he could come to,” she said. “He had to sit in the car all day, so my awareness was that it was different when you have a disability and you have to travel.”
The engaging project has already begun to assist those with disabilities assess the heritage sites. with best handicap access.
“I think that it’s wonderful that it’s available for people who don’t have the ability to get out and research places that have handicap accessibility,” said Elizabeth Randall, who suffered a stroke in April that affected her ability to walk. “It’s a wonderful opportunity.”
The online tours and information are geared toward helping those with a disability, but the project maintains its inclusiveness for all who desire to learn about the storied sites that make up the tradition-rich culture of the Coast.
“It’s about universal design,” O’Keefe said. “It’s about creating tours where everybody is included, no matter their income, no matter their physical disability, their mental or emotional disability. It’s about everyone being remembered.”
To see a list of the heritage sites, visit disabilityconnection.org.
