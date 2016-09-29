Matthew reaches hurricane strength

Matthew is now a hurricane.
The National Hurricane Center upgraded the tropical system to a hurricane in its latest advisory.
The five-day forecast continues to show Matthew turning north this weekend. Beyond five days, forecasts on the path of the storm differ. Most put it moving off the East Coast, although some models put the hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico.
Reports from an Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft based in Biloxi show maximum sustained winds have reached 75 mph with higher gusts.
The storm is moving west at 17 mph and expected to slow in the next few days as it strengthens.
Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 70 miles from the center, and a tropical storm watch is in effect for Aruba, Bonaire and Curacao.
