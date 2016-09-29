Expungement clinic held on Saturday in Gulfport

The NAACP Gulfport and Biloxi branches are teaming up to prepare voters for the presidential election.
The program will register voters and hand out nonpartisan information.
A service and community meeting will be Friday at 6 p.m. at Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church at 4007 Suzanne Drive in D’Iberville.
The Expungement Clinic will be one of the key services provided on the third day of the Gulfport-Biloxi NAACP Get Out the Vote and Wellness Fair Crusade. The Fair takes place Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Gaston Point Community Center, 1505 Mills Ave., Gulfport.
Expungement Screenings give former offenders an opportunity to eliminate certain criminal charges from their records.
The NAACP has lined up several local lawyers who are volunteering their time to assist local residents during the Wellness Fair. Residents must bring the following items to participate in the expungement clinic: copy of sentencing order or court abstract; NCIC printout from Sheriff’s Department; and $166 filing fee for felony charges. The fees are for the expungement papers to be filed with court system.
Applicant must not have more than two felony convictions; only one may be expunged. Violent crimes cannot be expunged such as murder, accessory before or after the fact to murder; aggravated assault; robbery; armed robbery; sexual offenses; possession of a controlled substance (except possession of marijuana); sale/transfer of a controlled substance; and DUI.
Due to time limits at the Wellness Fair, Expungement Screenings will be conducted on a first-come/first-serve basis.
For more information contact Gary Fredericks, Gulfport NAACP Branch President at 228-806-7128, James Crowell, Biloxi NAACP President at 228-432-0206, or Event Chair, Valerie Hill at 228-596-1682.
Sun Herald
