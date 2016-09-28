You can cruise to unveil the mystery of Isle of Caprice

The legend of the Isle of Caprice remains more than 80 years after the resort island off the coast of Biloxi disappeared into the Gulf of Mexico, and passengers on a history cruise on Oct. 9 will go out to the site.
The Maritime and Seafood Industry Museum is sponsoring the history cruise that will board at 1:30 p.m. at the Point Cadet Marina. The Captain Pete passenger ferry, operated by Ship Island Excursions, pushes off at 2 p.m. and will cruise the Gulf for three hours.
Passengers will enjoy food, cocktails and live music, as they did when several ferries carried passengers from the mainland to the island resort 12 miles off the Coast of Biloxi in the 1920s. Presentations that also are planned during the cruise will bring the island’s history to life.
Built by Walter Henry "Skeet" Hunt, the resort was added to each year. It eventually had a pavilion, a casino, dance hall, restaurant and bath houses before a fire destroyed the buildings and the island disappeared in the early 1930s.
Tickets for the cruise are $50 per person and available at the Maritime and Seafood Museum, 115 First St., Biloxi. Seating is limited and tickets must be purchased by Saturday, Oct. 8.
The Maritime Museum also is hosting an Isle of Caprice exhibit through Nov. 15.
Details: 435-6320
Mary Perez: 228-896-2354, @MaryPerezSH
