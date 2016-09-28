Coast nonprofit in running to win $100,000

Gulf Coast Women’s Center for Nonviolence is one of 200 nonprofit domestic violence organizations across the country competing for a total of $650,000 in the Allstate Foundation Purple Purse Challenge.
The challenge kicked off Wednesday and the organization in each division that raises the most money by Oct. 25 will receive a $100,000 grant; second place will receive $50,000; third place will win $25,000; fourth place earns $20,000, and fifth place will get $15,000. The event also has $115,000 in weekly bonus challenges.
This is the first time the center in Biloxi has competed in the Challenge, which last year raised $3.1 million for 161 domestic violence organizations.
In 2015, the local center provided 21,513 nights of emergency safe shelter and other services to 2,840 domestic violence, sexual assault and stalking victims. It served 49,283 meals in its emergency shelters and answered 13,987 phone calls through its 24/7 crisis hotline. Staff provided 148 education events to 6,695 youth and community participants.
“We have such great supporters and know they’re up to the challenge of helping us win the grand prize,” said Gina McKnight, resource development director at the center.
An online donation of $10 gets the donor one entry to win a limited edition purple purse designed by Kerry Washington. One purse will be given away each day of the campaign. The competition is hosted on CrowdRise and donations must be received by 1 p.m. on Oct. 25.
Details: gcwcfn.org
