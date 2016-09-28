Voting and community wellness crusade planned

The NAACP Gulfport and Biloxi branches are teaming up to prepare voters for the presidential election.
The program will register voters and hand out nonpartisan information.
A community meeting is set for 7 p.m. Thursday at First Missionary Baptist Church at 1100 East Pass Road in Gulfport.
A service and community meeting will be Friday at 6 p.m. at Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church at 4007 Suzanne Drive in D’Iberville.
On Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., pro bono legal services will be offered to determine eligibility to have criminal charges removed from records, and a Wellness Fair will feature free health screenings. Both will be at the Gaston Point Community Center at 1506 Mills Road in Gulfport.
Details: Gary Fredericks, Gulfport NAACP president, 228-806-7128; James Crowell, Biloxi NAACP president, 228-432-0206; or event chair Valerie Hill, 228-596-1682.
Sun Herald
Comments