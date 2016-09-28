Fall tennis program scheduled for October

The Ready to Rally Fall Tennis Program for children 6 to 12 will be at two locations in October.
The program will be in Long Beach at the University of Southern Mississippi Gulf Park campus Oct. 6-29 with lessons 5 to 6 p.m. Thursdays and 9 to 10 a.m. Saturdays.
Bayou Bluff Tennis Club in Gulfport will offer lessons 5 to 6 p.m. Oct. 13-Nov. 7.
Eight lessons will be taught over four weeks for $45. USTA membership is required. Membership is free for first-time players 10 and younger. For ages 11 and older, membership is $20.
Details: 1-800-990-8782, 601-981-4421 or angied@mstennis.com.
