Discounted mammograms available at 3 offices

The Singing River Health System is offering discounted mammogram screenings at three locations through Nov. 18.
Mammograms can detect breast cancer. Women should begin having mammograms yearly at age 40 or earlier if they’re at high risk.
Women may receive this digital screening, which includes the mammogram, computer-aided detection and a radiologist’s reading, for $80 at Ocean Springs Medical Park, Singing River Medical Park in Pascagoula and Cedar Lake in Biloxi. Payment is required at the time of service.
Details: 809-2355.
Sun Herald
