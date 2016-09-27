Former Miss Biloxi Jaye Brice to be roasted

Jaye Gilich Brice will be the honoree for the 14th annual Biloxi First Roast at 6 p.m. Oct. 25 at the IP Casino Resort.
Brice is a civic leader and former school board member. A Biloxi native, she is the wife of Biloxi pediatric dentist Dr. C.A. “Buddy” Brice. She was named Biloxi’s Outstanding Citizen in 2013 and Biloxi Lion of the Year for 2016.
For more than 20 years, she has served as the chair of the Mississippi Camellia Queen Scholarship Pageant, a project of the Biloxi Lions Club, and she oversees tryouts for the LSU Golden Girls and the New Orleans Saints’ Saintsations. She was Miss Biloxi in 1975 and Miss Baton Rouge in 1976. She is a 1973 graduate of Biloxi High School and received her bachelor of arts degree in broadcast journalism in 1977 from Louisiana State University, where she a Golden Girl.
Roasters for the event will be Jeff Elder, Greg Crapo, Susie Bass, Robert Collier and Alwyn Luckey. Reed Guice will be master of ceremonies.
Tickets are $50 for one person; $25 for a patrons sponsor, which admits two; or $1,000 for a reserved corporate table for 10. To reserve tickets, contact Ann Denison at 228-860-8871 or ann.denison@biloxischools.net, or Liz Joachim at 228-348-1762 or lj@fpcorso.com. Ticket money should be sent to Biloxi First, P.O. Box 488, Biloxi, MS 39533.
Past honorees include Shorty Sneed, Susan Hunt, Jeff O’Keefe, Butch Oustalet, Chevis Swetman, Ron Peresich, Gerald Blessey, Bill Holmes, Tommy Gollott, Cono Caranna, A.J. Holloway and Larry Drawdy.
