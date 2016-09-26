You can learn what to do in an active shooter situation

A free, two-hour class Thursday night will teach everyone in attendance what to do in an active-shooter situation.
The D’Iberville Police Department now has four officers certified to teach the Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events training, which is available to the public at City Hall starting at 6 p.m. It’s open to anyone 18 or older.
“It’s something we hope we never, ever, ever have happen here, but if you look across the country, these things are happening every day,” Police Chief Wayne Payne said. “We’re obligated to help teach people what they should or shouldn’t do if it happens.”
The training, known by the acronym CRASE, is based on the “Avoid, Deny, Defend” strategy developed by the Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training Center at Texas State University.
The training touches on the history and prevalence of active-shooter events, the role of law enforcement and the safest responses by civilians, Payne said.
City Hall is at 10383 Auto Mall Parkway.
For details, call the police department at 396-4252.
Comments