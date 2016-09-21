Man swallows meth and nearly dies, then does it again, deputies say

A man who nearly died after he swallowed bags of methamphetamine during a traffic stop last month did the same thing again last week, deputies said.
Charles Craig Parker, 41, of Bay St. Louis faces charges of possession of a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence and possession of paraphernalia.
Hancock County sheriff’s Narcotics Commander Jeremy Skinner said a deputy stopped a vehicle Aug. 29 occupied by Parker and a 17-year-old.
Parker and the teen both swallowed a large amount of meth to prevent deputies from finding the drugs, Skinner said.
The two began having medical problems indicative of an overdose. Parker’s condition appeared critical, and he was airlifted to a medical center in New Orleans. The teen was taken to an area hospital. Both survived the overdoses and were released, Skinner said.
On Friday, deputies pulled over Parker in the Bayside Park community and observed him swallowing bags of narcotics again, officials said.
“Same scenario,” Skinner said. “He did swallow some of the drugs, but the deputy was able to retrieve at least one bag.”
Skinner said the deputy reached into Parker’s mouth to retrieve the last bag of meth just before Parker was able to swallow it. It’s unclear how many bags Parker did swallow, but he did not suffer any medical problems as a result, Skinner said.
Parker is being held in the Hancock County jail in lieu of bonds totaling $16,000. Jail records show he is ineligible for release, however, due to a probation violation.
Wesley Muller: 228-896-2322, @WesleySMuller
