Someone created a mock South Mississippi Chili’s Facebook page

A mock Facebook business page of a South Mississippi Chili’s restaurant has comments on it that aren’t about the latest specials.
The manager of the restaurant said the company is aware of the Facebook page. She said the page was created years ago and was supposed to be taken down by previous management, but the page resurfaced a few days ago.
The manager, who wished not to be identified, confirmed that someone began posting inappropriate memes and other statuses earlier this week.
The page in question is not a verified Chili’s Facebook page. The Petal location does have a verified account.
Chili’s coporate told the Sun Herald on Twitter that the chain does not condone the comments on the mock page.
The manager said they believe a former employee is the culprit behind the posts.
Many of the posts are racist in tone or target bad tippers. One meme posted was also demeaning toward the LGBT community.
The manager thanked the community for numerous calls and e-mails making them aware of the situation. She said the corporate offices of Chili’s is working to have the page removed by the end of the day on Wednesday.
Justin Mitchell: 228-604-0705, @Journalism_J
Comments