They tried to help after Vancleave wreck but wound up in hospitals

Two good Samaritans who stopped to help free a man from a crashed pickup truck wound up in hospitals with severe burns Sunday night.
A Ford Ranger caught fire after it left Seaman Road in Vancleave near the landfill, injuring 22-year-old passenger Anthony Taylor of Vancleave, a paraplegic trapped inside.
Driver Randy Harris of Vancleave also was injured, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release
Authorities said Harris was traveling north when he lost control of the truck. It left the road, crashed into several pine trees and landed on its side.
Several people tried to right the truck and rescue Taylor, injuring themselves in the process.
Taylor was eventually pulled from the truck and taken to Ocean Springs Hospital, then airlifted to an unnamed Brandon hospital.
Chip Cole of Pascagoula was burned as he tried to help. The Sheriff’s Department said Cole was taken by LifeFlight to University of South Alabama Medical Center in Mobile.
Harris was treated at Singing River Hospital in Pascagoula and released, as was Leodis Howze of Vancleave, who also stopped to help. A third good Samaritan, Dustin Allgood of Lucedale, 22, was taken to a Jackson hospital with severe burns.
Sheriff’s Deputy Donnie Moore is leading the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the department at 228-769-3063 or 3014.
