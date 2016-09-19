‘Dead Wake’ author coming to Pass Christian

One book has kept Pass Christian readers’ attention for months, and culminating the interest in the book, its bestselling author is coming to town.
The first selection for One Book, One Pass is “Dead Wake: The Last Crossing of the Lusitania” by Erik Larson. The book reached first place on the New York Times best seller list soon after its launch.
“One Book, One Pass isn’t a new concept; other communities have done something similar,” said Wendy Allard of the Pass Christian Library. Author Margaret McMullan, who has recently moved to the Pass after teaching at the University of Evansville, enjoyed a similar program in Evansville, Ind. She and Pass Christian Books owner Scott Naugle have been working together on One Book, One Pass, and the library has been coordinating related events.
Parameters in selecting “Dead Wake” for the inaugural series include availability in paperback, choosing a book appropriate for high school-age and older readers, selecting a still-living author and the book’s appeal to both men and women, Allard said. Funding was acquired to put the program together. For the past several months, chats with various themes have been held where readers discuss the book, and part of the funding was used to buy 200 copies of the book for high school students to read.
“Part of the One Book concept is for the author to come to the community,” Allard said. McMullan and Naugle arranged for Larson to come to the Coast.
Larson will be at the Randolph Center, 315 Clark Ave., Pass Christian, on Oct. 5 at 7 p.m., where he will have a 50-minute presentation followed by a question-and-answer time.
“We’re keying this toward the Coast community, not just Pass Christian,” Allard said.
Larson who lives in New York City is known for combining history and fiction, creating suspenseful stories based on actual events.
“Dead Wake” tells the story of the sinking of the Lusitania, a Cunard superliner, in May 1915, during World War I. A German submarine fired a torpedo into the unescorted boat’s hull just off the coast of Ireland. Nearly 1,200 people died, including 128 Americans. “Remember the Lusitania” became a familiar rallying cry when the United States entered the war in 1917. But questions remained. How did one torpedo lead to two explosions on an ocean liner? Why was there no escort? Did the Lusitania hold secrets?
Larson also is the author of “The Devil in the White City,” “In the Garden of Beasts: Love, Terror and an American Family in Hitler’s Berlin,” “Isaac’s Storm” and “Thunderstruck.”
