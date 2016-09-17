Education Notebook

Prestenbach joins national scholar society
The National Society of High School Scholars announced Sarah M. Prestenbach of Perkinston has been selected to become a member.
Prestenbach is a Hancock High School student.
The society recognizes top scholars who have demonstrated leadership, scholarship and community commitment.
OLA gets Senior Olympics donation
Mississippi Senior Olympics events coordinator Lucy Bickham and MSO senior state director Don Cross presented Our Lady Academy with a $500 donation.
The donation will be used to replace the basketball goals in the OLA gym.
McMahon receives master’s at Midwestern State
Colleen Marie McMahon of Diamondhead has graduated from Midwestern State University with a master of science in nursing.
Scholarship will help Murdock pursue LSU master’s degree
Rachel Murdock of Long Beach is one of two to receive the Jimmie Hartman Hoover Memorial Scholarship in the LSU School of Library and Information Science.
Murdock is pursuing her master’s in library and information science with specializations in archives and cultural heritage resource management from LSU.
Stoner wins Sigma Nu award
Kyle A. Stoner of Gulfport received Sigma Nu Fraternity’s Alpha Affiliate Award for 2015-16.
The fraternity salutes Stoner and nine other recipients as exceptional members of Sigma Nu.
Villagomez earns Columbia College eScholarhsip
Gabriela Pinon Villagomez of Gulfport is a recipient of Columbia College’s eScholarhsip. The $1,000 scholarship award was presented to students from around the country for the 2016-17 school year.
Comments