Police directory seeks to identify people with autism

The police department in the central Missouri town of Moberly has launched a voluntary autism directory aimed at helping improve officers' interactions with people on the autism spectrum.
The Columbia Missourian reports that personal information on the form includes names, addresses, descriptions, special tics and more so police can identify and help people who have autism.
Police say the goal is to help responders understand what might make a person agitated and how to calm the person down in a stressful situation.
Police commander Tracey Whearty says gathered information will be for police and first responders only.
While some parents applaud the directory, others worry it could be used to discriminate against people with autism.
