A Biloxi nursing home is cited in health inspection

Two South Mississippi restaurants have received C ratings during recent inspections by the Mississippi Department of Health.
There were 74 South Mississippi restaurants inspected, and 303 restaurants were inspected statewide, during the period of May 25-31.
Facilities that serve food are rated A if they pass the Health Department inspection, B if violations are corrected during the inspection and C if the violations are critical. Restaurant management must display the most recent report where customers can see the rating.
From May 25-June 1, the following District IX restaurants were rated C:
Brookdale Senior Living, 2120 Enterprise Drive, Biloxi — A Permit No Charge inspection was held at the hospital/nursing home, where three violations were found: The person in charge and present did not demonstrate knowledge and perform duty; food contact surface was not cleaned and sanitized, and improper date marking and disposition. The knowledge and performance of duty and food contact surface violations were corrected on site.
Beijing Super Buffet, 3254 Mallet Road Suite E, D'Iberville — An inspection following a complaint was held at the full-service restaurant, where one violation was found: insects, rodents or animals present.
