Popular Biloxi restaurant cited in restaurant inspections report

Three South Mississippi restaurants have received C ratings during recent inspections by the Mississippi Department of Health.
There were 70 South Mississippi restaurants inspected, and 311 restaurants were inspected statewide, during the period of May 22-25.
Facilities that served food are rated A if they pass the Health Department inspection, B if violations are corrected during the inspection and C if the violations are critical. Restaurant management must display the most recent report where customers can see the rating.
From May 22-25, the following District IX restaurants were rated C:
Bacchus Biloxi Beach Restaurant, 1775 Beach Blvd., Biloxi — A Permit Type 4 inspection was held May 24 at the restaurant, where four violations were found: "Required records available, shell stock tags, parasite destruction" (records not available during inspection that show that shellfish parasites have been destroyed), a repeat violation; food not separated and protected; toxic substance not properly identified, stored or used, and the last inspection permit was not posted, a repeat violation. All violations were corrected on site. On May 25, a follow-up inspection was held, where the required records available and last inspection permit violations were corrected on site and the restaurant received a B rating.
Subway, 125 Davis Ave., Suite B, Pass Christian — A scheduled inspection was held at the fast-food restaurant, where one violation was found: the last inspection permit was not posted.
Dedeaux Community Grocery, 23010 Standard Dedeaux Road, Pass Christian — A Permit Type 3 inspection was held at the fast-food restaurant or delicatessen, where one violation was found: food contact surface was not cleaned and sanitized, a repeat violation.
