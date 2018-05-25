Find everything you need to know about Mississippi's restaurant and food facility inspection grading system, including the State Department of Health's guidelines to food safety, and the rating system that reflects critical violations. Yolanda Cruz ycruz@sunherald.com
Find everything you need to know about Mississippi's restaurant and food facility inspection grading system, including the State Department of Health's guidelines to food safety, and the rating system that reflects critical violations. Yolanda Cruz ycruz@sunherald.com

Popular Biloxi restaurant cited in restaurant inspections report

By Tammy Smith

tmsmith@sunherald.com

May 25, 2018 11:40 AM

Three South Mississippi restaurants have received C ratings during recent inspections by the Mississippi Department of Health.

There were 70 South Mississippi restaurants inspected, and 311 restaurants were inspected statewide, during the period of May 22-25.

Facilities that served food are rated A if they pass the Health Department inspection, B if violations are corrected during the inspection and C if the violations are critical. Restaurant management must display the most recent report where customers can see the rating.

From May 22-25, the following District IX restaurants were rated C:

Bacchus Biloxi Beach Restaurant, 1775 Beach Blvd., Biloxi — A Permit Type 4 inspection was held May 24 at the restaurant, where four violations were found: "Required records available, shell stock tags, parasite destruction" (records not available during inspection that show that shellfish parasites have been destroyed), a repeat violation; food not separated and protected; toxic substance not properly identified, stored or used, and the last inspection permit was not posted, a repeat violation. All violations were corrected on site. On May 25, a follow-up inspection was held, where the required records available and last inspection permit violations were corrected on site and the restaurant received a B rating.

Subway, 125 Davis Ave., Suite B, Pass Christian — A scheduled inspection was held at the fast-food restaurant, where one violation was found: the last inspection permit was not posted.

Dedeaux Community Grocery, 23010 Standard Dedeaux Road, Pass Christian — A Permit Type 3 inspection was held at the fast-food restaurant or delicatessen, where one violation was found: food contact surface was not cleaned and sanitized, a repeat violation.

Tammy Smith: 228-896-2130, @Simmiefran1

